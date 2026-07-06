Roof Collapse at BJs Wholesale Club in Ocean Township Leaves Route 35 Flooded and Closed

On Monday morning, July 6, 2026, a partial roof collapse at a BJ’s Wholesale Club in Ocean Township, New Jersey, forced emergency crews to evacuate the building and shut down nearby roads. The incident unfolded at about 11:15 a.m. amid a heavy rainstorm that had already turned Route 35 into a slick, flood‑filled corridor.

According to the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office, 27 people were inside the warehouse when the roof gave way. Two occupants were momentarily trapped by falling debris but managed to free themselves and exit the building unharmed. No injuries were reported. Investigators say the collapse was triggered by the weight of pooled rainwater on the roof.

Sheriff Shaun Golden, speaking after the event, said the incident “reminds us how quickly severe weather can create dangerous and unpredictable conditions.” He praised first responders—who included the sheriff’s interior‑drone team and K‑9 units—for working under challenging circumstances while coordinating with local, county, and regional agencies that remain on scene.

The roof failure coincided with widespread flooding across Monmouth County. Route 35, which runs through Ocean Township, was heavily flooded and closed to traffic. A flash‑flood warning from the National Weather Service, issued for Monmouth and Ocean counties, remained in effect until 3:45 p.m., prompting the sheriff’s office to urge motorists to avoid Route 35 and stay clear of the area to allow safe emergency response.

The weather system that produced the flooding is expected to linger into Monday. The FOX Forecast Center noted that, although the heaviest rain has moved out of the area, showers will persist throughout the day, and local officials warned that additional severe weather could bring more flooding.

The incident is part of a larger pattern of flooding that has affected other parts of Monmouth County. The state Department of Transportation’s traffic website, 511NJ, reported that all lanes on Route 35 in Eatontown were closed due to floodwater, disrupting traffic for commuters and residents alike.

BJ’s Wholesale Club, a membership‑only warehouse chain headquartered in Massachusetts, operates several stores in the eastern United States. The Ocean Township location is one of many in the region. The roof collapse has prompted an investigation into the structural integrity of the building and the adequacy of its drainage systems.

Residents and businesses in the area are advised to monitor local news for updates on road closures and weather conditions. The sheriff’s office will continue to assess the site for safety and determine when it can be reopened.

In summary, a roof collapse at a BJ’s Wholesale Club in Ocean Township—triggered by heavy rain and flash flooding—caused no injuries but forced the evacuation of 27 people and the closure of Route 35. Emergency responders remain on scene, and authorities are urging the public to stay away from the flooded area until the situation is resolved.