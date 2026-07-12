Five Killed, Two Injured in Targeted Family Shooting in East St. Louis

Five family members lost their lives and two others were wounded in a chilling, coordinated shooting spree that unfolded across East St. Louis Sunday morning.

The attacks, which the Illinois State Police described as a "targeted mass shooting," took place at three separate sites: Jones Park, a residence near 39th and Summit streets, and the Samuel Gompers Homes public‑housing complex.

Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly confirmed that the victims were all related and that at least one of the suspects is connected to one of the deceased. He said the shooting was aimed at a single family, but no motive has yet been released.

The victims were identified as Cherie L. May (49), Quentin L. Thompson (21), Devin D. May (24), Shania W. Thompson (25), and Patricia A. May (74). Two other people were shot and are currently in critical condition; their identities have not been disclosed.

Two suspects, aged 15 and 16, were taken into custody at Holten State Park. Their names have not been released to the public, and police have not announced charges. The investigation is being handled through the St. Clair County state attorney’s office.

East St. Louis, home to roughly 18,000 residents in St. Clair County, sits across the Mississippi River from downtown St. Louis. The city has a long history of violent crime, and officials noted that while five homicides in a single incident are rare, similar attacks have occurred over the past several decades.

Kelly emphasized that the shooting was a tragic event for the community but stated that it would not bring the city down. He declined to provide further details about the suspects’ relationships to the victims.

The shootings began early Sunday with the first incident at Jones Park. Police later responded to the residence at 39th and Summit and to the Samuel Gompers Homes, where three people were shot and killed. The two wounded individuals were transported to hospitals in St. Louis, Missouri.

Police are collecting evidence from the three crime scenes and interviewing witnesses. No additional suspects have been identified.

Local officials and community leaders have called for calm and cooperation with law enforcement.

The city’s population has declined from a peak of 82,366 in 1950 to 18,469 in 2020, reflecting broader economic challenges in the region. The shooting is the latest reminder of the violence that has affected the area.

The Illinois State Police have not released any statements from the suspects or their families. The St. Clair County state attorney’s office will determine whether charges are filed.

The shooting has been described by officials as a "mass shooting" because it involved multiple victims and multiple locations, but it is being treated as a single, coordinated attack.

No other incidents have been reported in the area since the shootings. Police have urged residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

The investigation will continue as authorities work to determine the full scope of the attack and the identities of all individuals involved.

The community is coping with the loss of five family members and the injuries of two others. Local law enforcement and emergency services are working to provide support to the victims’ families.

The case is a stark reminder of the ongoing challenges of gun violence in Illinois and the need for continued efforts to address the root causes of such tragedies.

The investigation is still in progress, and further updates will be released as new information becomes available.