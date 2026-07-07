Alpes 2030 Winter Games to Achieve Gender Parity with 3,046 Athletes and New Disciplines

A historic moment on the snow: the 2030 Winter Olympics, set in the French Alps, will be the first Games to deliver a 50‑50 gender split.

The International Olympic Committee’s Executive Board confirmed that the 2030 Winter Games—branded as Alpes 2030—will host 3,046 athletes, split almost evenly between women (1,525) and men (1,521). The programme will feature 126 medal events: 56 for women, 55 for men, and 15 mixed‑gender contests.

In a bold move to refresh the roster, the IOC has added two debut disciplines. Freeride, which takes athletes into natural, ungroomed terrain for ski and snowboard events, will see 44 competitors (22 women and 22 men). Synchro9, a nine‑skater team figure‑skating format that blends artistry with speed, will also debut. While snowboard parallel giant slalom remains on the slate, the long‑running Nordic combined—present at every Winter Olympics since 1924—has been dropped.

The new programme introduces 16 events across four sports. In biathlon, a mixed singles relay will join the lineup. Figure skating will welcome the synchro9 team event. Speed skating will add men’s and women’s team sprint races. Freeride will split into separate men’s and women’s ski and snowboard contests. Freestyle skiing will feature a mixed team ski cross event, and snowboarding will include a mixed team parallel event. Ski jumping will debut a women’s super team race. Finally, ski mountaineering—making its Olympic debut—will host men’s and women’s individual races, sprint races, and a mixed relay.

Parity is built into the athlete quotas. The 3,046 places are divided almost exactly in half, with a four‑spot difference attributable to ski mountaineering’s expanded roster. The decision followed a comprehensive review of popularity indicators—television viewership, digital engagement, ticket sales and press coverage. Nordic combined topped the list of low‑participation sports, with only five National Olympic Committees earning medals in the last four Games.

Freeride’s inclusion is justified by its rapid growth and appeal to younger fans. The discipline’s use of natural terrain cuts course‑building costs and reduces the environmental footprint. Synchro9 was added to boost spectator interest and help achieve gender parity, as the event is contested by mixed teams.

Venue arrangements have been updated to support the new sports. Montgenèvre will host ski mountaineering, integrating the competition with the Olympic Village in Briançon for operational efficiency. Freeride will use existing natural slopes, and snowboard parallel giant slalom will be held without a standalone field.

The removal of Nordic combined does not mean its Olympic future is over. The discipline will remain on the programme of the 2038 Youth Olympic Games and is eligible for inclusion at the 2034 Winter Olympics through the IOC’s candidate‑discipline pathway.

Alpes 2030 also marks progress in gender representation across several sports. Female participation will rise from 44.3 % to 50 % in luge, from 48.6 % to 50 % in skiing, from 32.9 % to 39.5 % in bobsleigh, and from 43.4 % to 45.6 % in ice hockey. These changes, combined with the new events, position the 2030 Games as a milestone for gender equality and innovation in winter sport.

In short, the IOC’s programme for Alpes 2030 establishes the first gender‑equal Winter Olympics, introduces freeride and synchro9, removes a low‑participation discipline, and expands opportunities for female athletes across multiple sports. The Games will take place in the French Alps from 1 to 17 February 2030.