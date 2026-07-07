Two Vessels Hit by Projectiles in Strait of Hormuz; Khamenei Funeral Draws Millions

On Tuesday, two commercial ships were struck by projectiles in the Strait of Hormuz, turning a quiet maritime corridor into a flashpoint for the world’s energy markets and regional politics.

The first victim was a liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker skirting the coast of Oman. According to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), the vessel was hit on its port side while moving south out of the strait toward the Gulf of Oman, near the village of Limah. The impact sparked a fire that engulfed part of the deck, though no environmental damage has been reported and authorities are still investigating the incident. Iranian state television, citing anonymous sources, claimed the tanker had ignored warnings before the attack, but it stopped short of admitting responsibility.

A second, unnamed ship suffered structural damage from an unidentified projectile but was able to keep sailing. The UKMTO said no crew members were injured, and the vessel continued its voyage through the busy waterway.

Iran has long insisted that all oil tankers use its approved routes through the strait. The Iranian joint military command issued a statement last Thursday demanding vessels follow its designated paths and warned that interference by U.S. forces would trigger a “rapid and decisive reaction.” In contrast, the Joint Maritime Information Center—an international body overseen by the U.S. Navy—confirmed that the route around Oman remains open for all traffic. The U.S. and several Gulf Arab states have made it clear they will not accept Iran charging fees for passage.

Qatar’s foreign ministry reacted sharply to the attack on the tanker, which was reportedly carrying natural gas from Qatar. Majed Al‑Ansari, a spokesperson for the Qatari Foreign Ministry, called the strike an “unacceptable attack” on international navigation and global energy security. He said Qatar holds Iran “fully legally responsible” for the incident.

The attacks arrive amid a fragile ceasefire between Iran and the United States that was extended for 60 days on June 14, 2026. The hostilities began on February 28, 2026, after Israel and the U.S. launched a joint assault on Iranian sites, including the assassination of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. The ceasefire was negotiated with the help of Pakistan and Qatar.

While the truce holds, Washington continues to press for the full reopening of the strait and for Iran to abandon its disputed nuclear program. President Donald Trump has warned Iran that the U.S. will take decisive action if Tehran does not comply.

Amid these tensions, the funeral for the late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has drawn hundreds of thousands of mourners to the Jamkaran Mosque south of Qom. State television images show crowds moving toward the mosque, where banners display Khamenei’s name alongside that of his son, Mojtaba Khamenei, who is believed to be in hiding after being wounded in an airstrike. The funeral will continue until Thursday, when Khamenei’s body will be buried at the Imam Reza shrine in Mashhad.

The twin events—projectile attacks on commercial vessels and a massive funeral procession—underscore the volatility that still grips the region. The Strait of Hormuz remains a critical chokepoint for global energy supplies, and any disruption can ripple through markets and geopolitics alike. As the ceasefire remains in place, the international community watches closely to see whether the strait will stay open and whether further hostilities will erupt.

In short, two vessels were struck in the strait, one caught fire and the other suffered structural damage, with no injuries reported. Iran’s role in the attacks is suspected but not officially confirmed. The U.S. and Iran are in negotiations to keep the strait open, while the funeral for Khamenei continues to attract large crowds in Qom.