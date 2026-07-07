IOC Provisional Lift of Russian Olympic Committee Suspension: Conditions and Implications

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board (EB) has provisionally lifted the suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) that had been in effect since 12 October 2023. The decision follows a detailed review by the IOC’s Legal Affairs Commission, which found that the ROC no longer includes any regional sports organisations from territories that fall under the jurisdiction of the Ukrainian National Olympic Committee (NOC). The ROC also confirmed that it will not conduct any activities in those territories.

The suspension was originally imposed after the ROC was found to have incorporated regional bodies from Ukrainian‑annexed areas, a move that violated IOC rules. By removing those memberships, the ROC has met the primary condition that led to its suspension.

While the suspension is now provisional, the IOC EB will continue to monitor the ROC’s activities in the affected territories. The board also reserves the right to take further action if the ROC fails to comply with future requirements.

Key conditions attached to the lifting of the suspension are:

All Russian athletes returning to international competition must satisfy the IOC’s anti‑doping requirements. They must be part of a national anti‑doping programme that includes risk assessment, a test distribution plan, and results management delegated to the International Testing Agency (ITA). Athletes must also have undergone multiple tests before returning to competition. The IOC will not organise IOC‑sanctioned events in Russia, nor will it invite Russian government or state officials to its events. * The IOC will decide at a later date whether Russian flags, anthems, colours or other national identifiers may be displayed at the Olympic Games.

These measures are consistent with the IOC’s broader policy on athlete participation. The IOC has stated that an athlete’s right to compete should not be limited by their government’s involvement in conflict. In December 2025, the IOC endorsed a decision that youth athletes with Russian or Belarusian passports should not be restricted from international youth competitions.

The IOC’s stance on the war in Ukraine remains unchanged. The organisation continues to condemn the invasion and stands in solidarity with the Ukrainian Olympic community. The IOC has maintained a Solidarity Fund for Ukraine, providing financial and logistical support to Ukrainian athletes, and has helped them compete at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and the Milano‑Cortina 2026 Winter Games.

The lifting of the ROC suspension also removes the IOC’s previously recommended conditions of participation for International Federations (IFs) and international sports event organisers that were issued in February 2022 and March 2023. Those conditions had required IFs to treat Russian athletes as Individual Neutral Athletes and to apply protective measures. With the suspension lifted, those protective measures are no longer applicable.

The IOC’s decision comes as the qualification period for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games and the Dolomiti Valtellina 2028 Winter Youth Olympic Games has begun. The board cited the need to offer equal access to all athletes as a key factor in the timing of the lift.

The IOC’s legal and policy framework continues to emphasize the Olympic Charter’s requirement that athlete selection be based on performance and on the athlete’s ability to serve as a role model who promotes a peaceful society. The ROC must therefore ensure that its athletes meet these criteria.

In summary, the IOC has provisionally lifted the ROC’s suspension, removed the protective conditions for Russian athletes, and set strict anti‑doping and monitoring requirements. The IOC remains committed to supporting Ukrainian athletes and to upholding the principles of Olympism while ensuring that Russian athletes can compete only under conditions that safeguard the integrity of sport.

The IOC will keep the situation under review and may impose further measures if necessary. The next steps will involve the IOC’s ongoing dialogue with IFs, the ITA, and the ROC to ensure compliance with anti‑doping protocols and the Olympic Charter.