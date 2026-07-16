U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio Hosts Global Summit on Far-Left Terrorism

On a crisp July morning in Washington, D.C., Secretary of State Marco Rubio gathered 66 foreign delegations in the State Department’s austere conference hall to confront what his administration calls a new wave of far‑left terrorism.

Rubio opened the meeting by branding violent left‑wing activity a “distinctive and unique evil.” He cited the recent assassination attempts on former President Donald Trump and the murder of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk as stark illustrations of the threat. “These are not isolated incidents,” he said. “They are part of a coordinated, transnational network that shares infrastructure, enemies, and missions.” The focus, Rubio warned, is especially on Antifa cells that, according to him, operate beyond borders and could exploit gaps between nations if left unchecked.

Senior officials from Treasury, the White House, the FBI, and the Department of Education joined the debate. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, FBI Director Kash Patel, and Education Secretary Linda McMahon each delivered brief statements. Miller, in particular, painted a broad brushstroke, labeling all leftists—not just extremists—as a danger to Western civilization. He described their motivations as rooted in envy and hatred, warning that such attitudes could lead to “subjugation, oppression, and infliction of pain.”

The summit’s informal nickname—“Antifa summit”—has drawn sharp criticism from civil‑liberties advocates. Daniel Byman, a fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), argued that the focus on left‑wing violence feels lopsided, especially given the administration’s own exposure to potential far‑right attacks. “It’s a selective spotlight,” Byman said, “and it raises questions about how threats are being identified and prioritized.”

A senior State Department official clarified that the gathering seeks to address violent criminal acts, not peaceful protests. He noted that allies have described far‑left violence as “more sophisticated” and “more difficult” to counter than the far‑right, which has historically been the primary focus of U.S. counterterrorism. This perspective reflects a recognized blind spot in U.S. policy.

The summit follows the Trump administration’s May 2026 counterterrorism strategy, which lists “violent left‑wing extremists, including anarchists and anti‑fascists,” as one of three major threats. The strategy conspicuously omits far‑right violence. In September 2025, President Trump signed an executive order designating Antifa as a domestic terrorist organization, describing it as a “militarist, anarchist enterprise” that seeks to overthrow the U.S. government.

Sebastian Gorka, the administration’s senior director for counterterrorism, confirmed that Antifa would be targeted under the national strategy. He compared the current surge to the 1970s Weather Underground, noting that while contemporary groups lack the large, nationwide organizations of that era, they still pose a significant risk.

Researchers caution against a one‑sided focus. A 2025 CSIS study found that left‑wing terrorist attacks had outnumbered far‑right attacks for the first time in more than three decades, though the overall level remained lower than historical right‑wing and jihadist activity. The study warned that ignoring long‑term threats could be dangerous.

During the session, participants outlined concrete steps to strengthen international cooperation, close intelligence gaps, and share best practices for identifying and neutralizing violent secular political groups. While the U.S. has not yet announced any specific policy changes, the meeting signals a heightened priority on far‑left extremism and a call for allies to boost their own counterterrorism capabilities.

At the meeting’s close, officials reiterated that the U.S. will not use counterterrorism powers against Americans who simply disagree with the administration. The next steps will involve continued dialogue among participating nations and the development of joint strategies to address the identified threat.