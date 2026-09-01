Lionel Messi, the 39‑year‑old captain of the Argentina national team, announced that he would retire from international football on August 31 2026. The announcement was posted on his Instagram account and came after Argentina’s 1‑0 defeat to Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, which was played at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Messi’s decision follows a long and decorated international career. According to Al Jazeera, he is Argentina’s most‑capped player with 207 appearances and the all‑time leading scorer with 125 goals. He made his senior debut in 2005 and was named team captain in 2011. During his tenure he guided the Albiceleste to three major titles: the 2021 Copa America, the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, and the 2024 Copa America. He also led Argentina to the 2026 World Cup final, where the team fell short against Spain.

Before the 2022 triumph, Messi had experienced several disappointments on the international stage. He was part of the squad that lost the 2014 World Cup final to Germany and was involved in two Copa America finals that Argentina lost. The 2022 World Cup victory was his first major international trophy, and it cemented his status as one of the sport’s greatest players.

Messi’s club career has spanned several top leagues. He spent the majority of his professional life at Barcelona, where he won numerous domestic and European titles. In 2021 he joined Paris Saint‑Germain, and in 2023 he moved to Major League Soccer’s Inter Miami. His contract with Inter Miami runs through the end of the 2028 MLS season, and he has been a key figure in the club’s recent successes, including an MLS Cup win in 2025.

The announcement was made on social media without a formal statement from the Argentine Football Association. Messi’s Instagram post indicated that he had always given his best for the national team and that he believed it was time for younger players to take his place.

Messi’s retirement marks the end of an era for Argentine football. He leaves the national team with a record of 207 caps and 125 goals, a legacy that includes two World Cup titles and three Copa America championships. The next generation of Argentine players will now step into the spotlight.

The decision comes at a time when Argentina is preparing for the next cycle of international competitions, and the country will look to build on the foundation that Messi helped create. While the Argentine Football Association has not yet released an official response, the football community worldwide has taken note of the historic moment.

In summary, Lionel Messi’s retirement from international football concludes a career that has seen him become the most capped and highest‑scoring player in Argentina’s history, a World Cup champion, and a global icon of the sport. His departure will be felt by fans, teammates, and the broader football world as they reflect on his contributions and look forward to the future of Argentine football.