Tropical Storm Edouard Approaches Texas Coast, Forecasts Moderate Winds and Heavy Rain

Tropical Storm Edouard is moving toward the Texas coast and is expected to make landfall near the Texas‑Louisiana border on Tuesday afternoon. The storm, the fifth named system of the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season, is currently moving west‑northwest at about 7 mph and has sustained winds of 40 mph.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has issued a tropical storm warning for coastal areas from High Island to the Texas‑Louisiana line. In those locations, tropical‑storm‑force winds are possible. Winds further south, such as on Galveston Island, are expected to be less intense.

On Tuesday, areas along and east of Interstate 45—including the suburbs of Houston and the city of Montgomery—may see wind gusts of 30–35 mph. Most of the region will experience gusts in the 20‑mph range. The storm is not expected to cause widespread power outages.

Rainfall is the primary concern. The NHC forecast indicates that the heaviest precipitation will fall east and possibly north of Houston on Tuesday. A Stage 2 flood alert is in effect for areas along and east of I‑45, signaling a potential for flash flooding. A Stage 1 flood alert covers areas west of I‑45. The forecast calls for 2–5 inches of rain east of I‑45, with higher amounts possible in places such as Mont Belvieu and other points further east. West of I‑45, rainfall is expected to be 0.5–2 inches, with a few higher concentrations. Suburbs west, northwest, and southwest of Houston—including Katy and Sugar Land—may receive limited rainfall depending on the storm’s exact track.

Seas along the coast may rise a couple of feet, but the storm is not expected to produce a life‑threatening surge. The overall impact is projected to be moderate, with no extraordinary flooding or damage.

Edouard’s path after landfall is expected to take it northwest, possibly near Conroe or Huntsville, before dissipating south of Dallas. The storm will spend little time over the warm Gulf waters, limiting the amount of strengthening it can achieve. While forecasters note that Edouard could intensify into a stronger tropical storm or even a Category 1 hurricane before landfall, the current best estimate remains a tropical storm.

Residents are advised to stay informed through official weather updates. While the storm will bring rain and wind, most people do not need to take extreme precautions such as stocking up on supplies. However, caution is advised when driving in heavy rain, and motorists should avoid flooded roadways.

The 2026 Atlantic hurricane season began on June 1 and is set to end on November 30. Edouard is the fifth named storm of the season, following Arthur, Bertha, and two other systems that have already impacted the Gulf Coast.

In summary, Tropical Storm Edouard will bring moderate winds, some elevated seas, and heavy rain to parts of Texas, especially east of Houston. The storm is not expected to cause widespread damage or power outages, but it will create a flash‑flood risk in certain areas. Residents should monitor updates from the NHC and local authorities as the storm approaches.