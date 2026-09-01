New Orleans Saints Add 12 Players to 2026 Practice Squad

On a bustling Thursday in New Orleans, the Saints announced a fresh wave of talent that will be on the sidelines as the 2026 NFL season kicks off. Executive Vice President and General Manager Mickey Loomis signed 12 players to the practice squad on September 12, a move that brings a mix of defensive linemen, linebackers, offensive linemen, skill‑position players, and even a kicker.

The new roster features edge rusher Fadil Diggs from Syracuse, running back CJ Donaldson of Ohio State, and cornerback TJ Hall Jr. from Iowa. On the line, the squad now includes tackles Alan Herron (Maryland) and Easton Kilty (Kansas State), as well as Alex Wollschlaeger from Kentucky. Wide‑receiver prospects Jalen Moreno‑Cropper (Fresno State) and Trey Palmer (Nebraska) join a line of backs: Jackson Sirmon (California), Zamir White (Georgia), and the veteran‑style kicker Charlie Smyth from the International Pathway Program. Defensive depth is bolstered by linebacker Jay’Viar Suggs (Wisconsin) and defensive lineman Jay’Viar Suggs (Wisconsin).

All 12 men are between 22 and 26 years old and have accumulated one to five years of NFL experience. The squad size—12 players—aligns with the league’s standard after teams trim their rosters to 53.

Loomis, who has steered the Saints’ roster construction for nearly two decades, has earned a reputation for keeping a stable core while adding fresh arms through the draft, free agency, and practice‑squad signings. These latest moves fit into his long‑term plan to keep the Saints competitive in the NFC South.

The 2026 regular season will begin on Sunday, September 13, with a 12:00 p.m. Central Time showdown against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. The game, broadcast on FOX, will be the Saints’ first test of the new practice‑squad additions.

With the practice squad now in place, the coaching staff will focus on integrating the newcomers into the team’s system during the preseason. The organization will watch how each player develops and may promote individuals to the active roster as the season unfolds.

As the Saints prepare for a year of hard‑knock football, the practice squad’s fresh talent offers a glimpse of the depth and flexibility that Loomis has built into the organization. The 2026 season will be a critical period for the Saints to build on recent successes and position themselves for a strong playoff run.