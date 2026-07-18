Caitlin Clarks 45-point, 10-assist night gives Indiana Fever a narrow win over Seattle

On Friday night, the Indiana Fever clung to a razor‑thin 110‑107 victory over the Seattle Storm, thanks to a historic performance from guard Caitlin Clark. The 24‑year‑old poured in a career‑high 45 points and dished out 10 assists—making her the first player in WNBA history to combine a 40‑point output with double‑digit assists.

Clark’s stat sheet reads 11‑of‑18 from the floor, six‑of‑10 from beyond the arc, four steals, and four turnovers. She also hit the milestone of 200 career three‑pointers in just 74 games, eclipsing Katie Smith’s long‑standing record and setting a new pace for the league.

The Fever opened the game with a 17‑point cushion in the second quarter, but a sudden collapse before halftime and a defensive lapse in the third quarter left them trailing by eight midway through the final period. Clark answered with a late‑game surge—16 points in the fourth quarter and clutch free‑throw shooting—that kept the Fever in the fight.

Seattle entered the matchup with the league’s worst record (6‑21). The win pushed the Fever’s season tally to 15‑10, keeping the franchise above .500 and keeping playoff hopes alive.

The night was a relief for Clark after a rough patch earlier in the season. In late June, a hard foul by Phoenix Mercury guard Alyssa Thomas went uncalled, prompting an intervention from NBA commissioner Adam Silver that resulted in a one‑game suspension for Thomas. The incident drew criticism from several quarters, including a letter from 11 House Republicans warning that a crackdown on the WNBA could follow if fouls against Clark continued.

Following the suspension, Clark missed two games with a lingering back injury. When she returned, she averaged 11.3 points, 3.8 assists and 4 turnovers over three outings, shooting 35.1% from the floor and 15.8% from three‑point range. She also voiced frustration over missed calls in a recent game that left her playing with a quad contusion for the remainder of the contest. Her explosive night in Seattle suggests she’s regaining form.

Defensively, the Fever faltered in the second half. After a comfortable lead, Seattle closed the gap, and the Fever’s offense struggled to maintain momentum. Clark’s leadership and scoring were crucial in keeping the game within reach.

Her 10 assists on 11‑of‑18 shooting underscore the dual threat she brings as both a scorer and playmaker. The 45‑point, 10‑assist performance is the first of its kind in WNBA history and sets a new benchmark for future players.

It also marks a significant milestone for the Fever, as Clark’s scoring total eclipses the franchise’s previous single‑game record.

With the team now at 15‑10, the Fever remain in contention for a playoff spot. Clark’s continued health and performance will be a key factor as the season progresses.

In short, Clark’s historic night not only delivered a much‑needed victory for Indiana but also highlighted the ongoing controversies and health challenges that have shaped her season. The Fever’s ability to capitalize on her performance will be essential as they aim for postseason play.