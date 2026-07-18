Second Victim Identified in San Francisco Bay Boat Tragedy

When a 49‑foot Volare cabin cruiser turned its calm afternoon into a midnight tragedy, the Bay’s waters concealed more than just waves. On Tuesday, July 14, 2026, the vessel—launched from the Saint Francis Yacht Club—was struck by a rogue wave near Alcatraz Island and capsized, sending 20 people into the cold, tidal waters.

The first confirmed casualty was 79‑year‑old Clifford Joseph Boisa, a retired reserve deputy from Sutter County. Boisa’s wife, Jackie, and sister, Carol, remain missing. The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Boisa’s service record and extended condolences to his family.

A week later, a body recovered west of Treasure Island was identified as Tondra Madruga, 58, a longtime resident of Folsom, California. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner found her name on a Facebook profile that listed her hometown. Madruga’s family released a statement Thursday night, expressing deep grief, thanking first responders, and asking for privacy as they mourn.

The San Francisco Police Department’s Marine Unit, along with the U.S. Coast Guard and the San Francisco Fire Department, have been racing against time to locate the wreckage and any survivors. Using a boat‑mounted sonar system, police pinpointed the wreck at roughly 130 feet beneath the surface near Alcatraz. A remote‑operated vehicle inspected the damage, while divers later retrieved Madruga’s body and declared her dead on the scene.

By Friday, the Marine Unit had mapped a grid search using multiple sonar platforms and other tools, believing the wreck to lie close to where it sank. Divers continue to comb the bay, hoping to find the two missing passengers and recover any additional debris.

The incident has sparked a wider conversation about recreational boating safety in the Bay Area. Officials are reviewing the circumstances that led to the capsizing—wave conditions, the boat’s stability, and crew preparedness. The U.S. Coast Guard suspended its search for the three missing individuals on Wednesday night, citing the difficulty of diving beyond 120 feet in the bay’s strong currents.

Madruga was remembered by friends and family as a kind, energetic soul who loved the outdoors. A longtime friend, Leanne Mis‑Dial, recalled their high‑school friendship and shared passions for horseback riding and dirt biking.

With Madruga’s body recovered, the confirmed death toll rises to two, while two more people remain unaccounted for. Search and rescue efforts persist, and authorities urge anyone with information—be it a glimpse of the boat, a sound from the water, or a tide‑chart observation—to come forward.

The San Francisco Police Department’s Marine Unit is collaborating with the Alameda County Volunteer Dive Team and other agencies to locate the remaining victims and recover any additional wreckage. Meanwhile, the Coast Guard is coordinating with local partners to manage the expansive search area.

This tragedy underscores the risks of boating in the Bay’s cold, tidal waters, especially when sudden weather changes can turn a routine outing into a perilous ordeal. Boat operators are urged to check weather forecasts, ensure their vessels are properly equipped, and maintain adequate staffing.

As the investigation continues, the families of the victims and the broader Bay Area community await further updates on the missing passengers and the cause of the capsizing. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of preparedness and vigilance for all who enjoy the waters around San Francisco.