Billionaire Couple Funding Socialist Think Tanks From Hamptons Mansion

Bobby and Carola Jain, a hedge‑fund billionaire and his wife, are channeling more than $30 million into a nonprofit that promotes socialist ideas for New York City’s housing crisis. The Jain Family Institute, the nonprofit they founded, publishes research that supports universal basic income, rent freezes and other policies championed by Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

The Jains live in two high‑profile homes. They own a 10,000‑square‑foot, 10‑bedroom, nine‑bathroom mansion in the Hamptons that cost roughly $20 million, and a $20 million townhouse on the Upper East Side. The couple’s wealth comes from Bobby Jain’s career in finance. He spent two decades at Credit Suisse, later became co‑Chief Investment Officer at Millennium Management, and in 2024 launched Jain Global, a multi‑strategy hedge fund that raised $5.3 billion. In April 2026, Reuters reported that Jain Global returned all outside capital to investors and would now manage money exclusively for Millennium.

Carola Jain, a former marketing executive, has focused on art and technology. She co‑founded the Jain Family Institute and serves on advisory boards for the Peggy Guggenheim collection in Venice and Harvard’s Graduate School of Design. The institute’s work includes building models for large‑scale cash transfers and mapping out pathways to universal basic income.

The institute’s research is aligned with Mayor Mamdani’s agenda. Articles in the institute’s magazine, “Phenomenal World,” describe a “capitalism for developers, communism for landlords” approach to housing. The institute also publishes analysis that supports free city buses, city‑owned grocery stores and rent‑free policies.

The Jains’ philanthropic activities have drawn criticism from some quarters. Students at Cornell University, where Bobby Jain sits on the board of trustees, have expressed concern that the Jains hold investments in companies such as Boeing and Caterpillar, which produce military equipment. One student posted a video on Instagram calling the Jains complicit in “genocide, oppression and dispossession.” The students also noted that the Jains have funded think‑tanks that criticize private landlords.

Carola Jain’s past also includes a brief involvement with the 2017 Fyre Festival, a luxury music event that collapsed into a disaster. According to reports, she was an investor in the festival and later said she was swindled.

The Jains’ support for socialist ideas is part of a broader trend of wealthy donors backing progressive causes. The article notes that the Jains are among a group that includes George Soros and other high‑net‑worth individuals who have used their fortunes to fund left‑leaning projects.

The institute’s funding of think‑tanks has practical implications for New York City. The institute’s research is used by the NYC Policy Forum, a blog that was launched in December 2025 after Mamdani’s election. The forum publishes pieces that argue for public‑powered pharmacies, tax‑the‑rich policies and other measures that align with the Jains’ research.

The Jains have not responded to requests for comment. No official statements have been released by the Jain Family Institute or by the Jains themselves.

The Jains’ activities illustrate how wealth can be redirected toward policy advocacy that challenges the traditional role of private landlords. Their funding of research that supports universal basic income and public housing reflects a shift in some affluent circles toward progressive policy goals.

The broader debate over the role of private capital in housing continues. Mayor Mamdani’s platform includes a rent freeze on rent‑stabilized units and a push for more city‑owned housing. The Jains’ research provides a theoretical foundation for these proposals, but the practical implementation of such policies remains a subject of public debate.

The Jains’ dual life—owning luxury properties while funding socialist research—highlights a paradox that has drawn attention from both supporters and critics. Whether their influence will shape New York City’s housing policy remains to be seen, but their financial support for think‑tanks and policy blogs is already part of the conversation.

The Jains’ story is a reminder that the intersection of wealth, philanthropy and public policy is complex. Their financial backing of socialist research is a notable example of how affluent individuals can shape policy debates in ways that diverge from their own economic interests.