Georgetown Law to Host 2026 Supreme Court Term Review Amid 250th-Anniversary Reflection

On July 1, Georgetown Law and the O’Neill Institute for National and Global Health Law will bring the nation’s most consequential Supreme Court term to life at the university’s Capitol Campus in Washington, D.C. From 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. ET, the 2026 Supreme Court Term in Review will unpack how the Court’s rulings on reproductive rights, voting rights, executive power and the rule of law are reshaping the balance among the branches of government.

The event coincides with the United States’ 250th‑anniversary celebrations, adding a historic backdrop to the discussion. Participants will explore how the Court’s decisions are testing the resilience of American democracy and redefining the limits of federal authority. The program is free and open to the public, though registration is required. Attendees can also earn continuing legal education credit through the American Constitution Society.

Michele Bratcher Goodwin—Georgetown Law professor and co‑faculty director of the O’Neill Institute—will moderate the panel. Goodwin, who also serves as executive producer of Ms. Studios and hosts the Ms. podcast On the Issues, brings a sharp legal eye to the conversation. The panel will feature an impressive lineup: Dean Erwin Chemerinsky of UC Berkeley School of Law, New York Times columnist Jamelle Bouie, Slate senior writer Mark Joseph Stern, Guardian columnist Moira Donegan, civil‑rights scholar Sherrilyn Ifill, and legal journalist Chris Geidner.

Over the course of the session, panelists will dissect a wide array of cases—from birthright citizenship and voting rights to reproductive healthcare access, LGBTQ+ rights, criminal justice, free speech, tariffs, and executive authority. The discussion will spotlight how these rulings impact civil rights and the broader rule of law.

A second, focused discussion titled “The Rule of Law in the Trump Era” will zero in on the legal and constitutional challenges that emerged from the Trump administration’s use of executive power. Organizers note that more than 750 lawsuits have contested administration policies, with dozens climbing to the Supreme Court. The panel will tackle executive orders, immigration and mass deportations, the Alien Enemies Act, efforts to dismantle federal agencies, federal workforce reductions, attacks on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, tariffs, birthright citizenship, and the possible revival of the Comstock Act. Speakers include Regina Mahone, Skye Perryman, Fatima Goss Graves, Lizz Winstead, Phil Brest, and Andrew Twinamatsiko.

For reproductive‑rights advocates, the timing is pivotal. Panelists will analyze abortion access, the future of reproductive healthcare, the ongoing threat of Comstock‑era anti‑abortion laws, and the broader implications of Supreme Court rulings for bodily autonomy and gender justice.

The event is proudly sponsored by Georgetown Law, the O’Neill Institute for National and Global Health Law, Ms. Studios, Ms. magazine, and the Feminist Majority Foundation.

According to the event description, the 2026 Supreme Court Term in Review offers a timely conversation about one of the Court’s most consequential terms in recent memory. By bringing together scholars, journalists and advocates, the program seeks to illuminate how the Court’s major decisions shape democracy, civil rights and the rule of law.

The review will take place at Georgetown University’s Capitol Campus, 125 E St. NW, Washington, D.C. 20001. Attendees can register online; the event remains open to the public.

This review continues Georgetown Law’s long‑standing tradition of fostering urgent conversations at the intersection of constitutional law, democracy and civil society. The event will provide a platform for legal professionals, scholars and students to engage in thoughtful discussion about the Court’s most consequential term.

The review will conclude with a summary of the current situation and known next steps, including ongoing analysis of the Court’s rulings and their impact on American governance.

For more information and to register, visit the Georgetown Law event page.