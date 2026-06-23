Grand Theft Auto VI Pricing Debate Intensifies Ahead of November Release

When the new Grand Theft Auto drops, gamers are already debating the price.

Rockstar Games’ next flagship entry, Grand Theft Auto VI, is set to hit shelves on 19 November 2026 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Pre‑orders opened on 25 June after the studio released a bite‑size teaser that has already racked up more than 10 million YouTube views. The buzz is palpable, but the real question on everyone’s mind is: how much will it cost?

The price thread began last year when a leaked report floated a $100 retail price. That figure has resurfaced in rumors across the industry, and in late April Take‑Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick hinted that the company aims to charge “way, way, way less of the value delivery.” In other words, the game should feel worth every penny.

A week before pre‑orders opened, Portuguese retailer FNAC posted three separate price points: €89.99, €119.99 and €199.99. These were interpreted as the standard, deluxe and collector’s editions, respectively. Converting those figures to British pounds gives roughly £78, £104 and £173. Although the numbers were later described as provisional placeholders, they give a clear sense of the range retailers are considering.

Industry analysts weigh in on the likely strategy. Circana analyst Mat Piscatella says the three price points are “possible and plausible,” but notes that Rockstar and Take‑Two have the flexibility to set any price. Chris Dring of The Game Business argues that most consumers are not willing to pay higher prices for new releases, citing The Outer Worlds 2, which was reduced from $80 to $70 after launch. He adds that GTA VI is an exception because fans expect a long‑lasting experience that justifies a higher price.

Rhys Elliott, head analyst at Alinea Analytics, believes the base edition will be priced between £70 and £80. He says the higher‑tier editions will generate the bulk of revenue. Piers Harding‑Rolls of Ampere Analysis agrees that the mid‑tier edition is “perhaps the most interesting,” as it offers early access to the final game and could command a price above $100.

Beyond the initial sale, Rockstar’s revenue model for GTA VI will likely mirror that of GTA V, where the online component, GTA Online, has become the main cash cow. Elliott stresses that limiting the base price could restrict the audience that feeds into the online ecosystem, which has proven to generate sustained income.

The legacy of GTA V also informs pricing expectations. The game has sold over 225 million copies worldwide and continues to sell hundreds of thousands of copies each month, even years after its release. Elliott notes that a higher base price would raise the switching cost for players who already own GTA V, potentially deterring them from upgrading.

Despite the uncertainty, most analysts agree that the launch will be a landmark event for console gaming. Matt Piscatella says the game has “record purchase intent” in the U.S. market, while Harding‑Rolls predicts that pre‑orders and the launch will break records, making it one of the biggest entertainment releases of all time.

At this stage, Rockstar has not announced a final price. The company’s strategy will likely balance a competitive base price to attract a broad audience with premium editions that offer additional content and early access. As the release date approaches, retailers and analysts will continue to refine their estimates, but the consensus is that the standard edition will probably fall in the £70‑£80 range, with deluxe and collector’s editions priced higher.

The gaming community is watching closely as the November launch approaches, eager to see how Rockstar’s pricing decisions will shape the next chapter of the Grand Theft Auto saga.