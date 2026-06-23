Maine and Texas Senate Primaries Spotlight Candidates With Troubling Past Records

In 2026, the U.S. Senate primaries in Maine and Texas are grabbing headlines, not for policy proposals but for the murky pasts of the candidates, and the national spotlight.

Graham Platner, a Marine Corps veteran and oyster farmer, entered the Maine race in August 2025 with a populist flair that resonated with voters tired of Washington elites in the heartland. His platform calls for universal health care and an end to overseas military engagement. A skull‑and‑crossbones tattoo on his chest, resembling the Nazi SS Totenkopf symbol, sparked criticism; Platner has since covered it with a larger design and insists he was unaware of its Nazi connotations. Former Reddit posts and statements from women he dated a decade ago have resurfaced, raising questions about his conduct. His wife has also alleged that he engaged in sexting with other women after they married, adding another layer to the narrative.

Ken Paxton, Texas’s attorney general since 2015, faced a federal securities‑fraud indictment in 2015, pleaded not guilty, and later entered a pre‑trial agreement that required restitution, ethics training, and community service in the legal arena. The charges were dismissed in 2025, but the legal cloud lingered. In May 2023, the Texas House impeached him on 20 articles alleging bribery, abuse of public trust, and obstruction of justice, while the Senate acquitted him in September 2023, lifting his suspension. Paxton’s unwavering support for former President Donald Trump has been a hallmark of his brand, and the former president’s endorsement helped him win the primary against incumbent Senator John Cornyn. His tenure has been marked by high‑profile lawsuits and controversies, yet his base remains steadfast.

These primaries underscore how partisan politics shape scrutiny in the spotlight. In Maine, Democratic voters embrace Platner’s “authentic” populist messaging, seeing him as a fresh voice. In Texas, Republican voters largely defend Paxton, downplaying his legal history in favor of his conservative record. The contrast illustrates a broader trend of selective character assessment, where political stakes dictate vetting intensity. The stakes are very high, with national implications.

The controversies raise questions about the standards voters expect from elected officials. Some argue that past behavior should weigh heavily, citing trust and integrity, while others focus on policy positions. The debate continues as both candidates sharpen their messaging for the general election, with polls showing tight races. Analysts predict that the outcome could hinge on turnout in swing counties and how each candidate addresses the controversies in the race.

As the primaries conclude, Platner will face Collins in the November election, and Paxton will face Talarico. Both races are expected to be closely watched, with implications for the balance of power in the Senate. The November showdown will test whether voters are willing to set aside past controversies in favor of policy priorities.