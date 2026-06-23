Oklahoma Sooners Capture 2026 College World Series Title in 13-2 Win Over North Carolina

On a bright Omaha afternoon, the Oklahoma Sooners capped a Cinderella run with a 13‑2 victory over North Carolina, earning the 2026 College World Series crown. The game unfolded at Charles Schwab Field, where the unranked Sooners, who finished 43‑23, toppled the No. 5 seed Tar Heels in every inning.

It was the first national title in a major men’s sport for Oklahoma in 25 years, and the program’s third overall, adding to a proud legacy of 48 team championships.

After a shaky finish to the regular season—losing their last four series—and an early exit from the SEC tournament, the Sooners surged through the regional and super‑regional brackets to earn a berth in Omaha.

The championship was built on a string of timely singles and homers. Junior infielder Jaxon Willits opened the fourth inning with a two‑run single, pushing the score to 6‑1. Senior Dayton Tockey followed with a solo homer in the fifth, and sophomore Kyle Branch added a two‑run single in the sixth.

After North Carolina’s lone run in the seventh, Branch exploded for a three‑run homer in the eighth, sealing a decisive 13‑2 finish that echoed Oklahoma’s 2001 Orange Bowl win over Florida State.

Willits finished the CWS with a .500 batting average, going 13‑for‑26, and was named the tournament’s most outstanding player. His 13 hits set a new OU record for CWS hits, and he recorded three of those in the final game.

The moment was extra special for Willits, whose father, Reggie Johnson, an OU assistant coach, watched from the sidelines as his son claimed the championship.

On the mound, the Sooners relied on a trio of freshmen—Cord Rager, Xander Mercurius, and Nick Wesloski—making Oklahoma the second team since 1999 to start three freshmen in the CWS.

Rager surrendered three runs in the first inning of Game 1 but shut down the Tar Heels for the rest of the contest, striking out five batters and preserving the lead.

Coach Skip Johnson highlighted the team’s self‑less attitude: “It’s a powerful thing when you might not have the most talented team in the world, but you have the most competitive team in the world, good teammates with the right attitude. You can go a long way.” He also praised the “pass‑the‑baton mentality” that defined every game.

The championship underscored the Sooners’ resilience. From a last‑four series slump to an early SEC tournament exit, the squad rallied, proving that grit can outweigh pedigree.

The victory marked Oklahoma’s first NCAA baseball championship in 32 years and positioned the program as the 10th school to amass three national titles in the sport.

With titles in 1951 and 1994, the 2026 CWS win added a third crown to the program’s storied history, bringing the university’s total national championships across all sports to 48.

In the aftermath, the university will celebrate a major men’s sport title that had been absent for a quarter‑century, while the baseball team looks forward to building on the momentum generated by this triumph.