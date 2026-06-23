Roisin Murphy Faces Backlash After Declaring Trans Activists Unwelcome at Her Gigs

In early June, Irish pop icon Róisín Murphy sparked a firestorm on X after tweeting that she and her fans do not want “trans activists” at her concerts. The comments, which followed an earlier post that slammed transgender people in the public sphere as “changing the historical record, denying sexual orientation, piggybacking on their rights movement, undermining public acceptance and dismantling the culture” of the LGBTQ+ community, drew immediate ire from fans and advocates alike.

The first tweet was a blunt condemnation: “I’m not going to let trans activists into my gigs. Neither I nor my fans want them.” Murphy added a clarification in a subsequent thread, saying, “I need to know my audience has my back. So my position must be clear; nothing in between will do. It’s important to claim some territory on which an artist can safely stand. I do not want trans activists, aware or unaware of my stance, at my concerts, and neither do my fans. Other than that, all are welcome.” The tone—firm, unambiguous, and exclusionary—ignited a flurry of criticism.

Fans responded with a mix of support and outrage. One wrote, “We LGBT+ people live together in harmony as a community. Don’t let all this discussion shadow your talent and your music.” Another asked, “Are we to declare our hatred of LGBTQIA people at the venue or when we buy a ticket? Not that it matters now cos you’ve well and truly sunk your career. Not only are the vast majority of fans pro‑LGBTQIA but also are the musicians and the industry you fester in.” A third suggested a tour of Russia, where “LGBT” is officially banned as an “extremist movement.” Yet another lamented, “Róisín Murphy banning ‘trans activists’ from her gigs is pretty telling tbh. When a kid draws up a list of who’s not invited to their birthday party, the rest of the class tend to quit in sympathy, love.”

Murphy, born 5 July 1973, first rose to fame in the 1990s as one half of the pop duo Moloko. After the group split, she launched a solo career that produced albums such as Ruby Blue (2005), Overpowered (2007), Hairless Toys (2015), Take Her Up to Monto (2016), Róisín Machine (2020), and Hit Parade (2023). Her work has earned critical acclaim and several award nominations, including a Mercury Music Prize nod for Hairless Toys.

The controversy sits squarely within a broader national debate over transgender rights and the place of LGBTQ+ individuals in public life. In recent years, the use of puberty blockers for transgender youth has become a flashpoint, with medical societies largely supporting the treatment while some governments impose restrictions. Murphy’s remarks echo earlier incidents in which public figures faced backlash for statements perceived as transphobic or dismissive of LGBTQ+ rights.

Industry observers note that the backlash has already manifested in calls to boycott her upcoming tour dates. Some fans are visibly disappointed, while others defend Murphy’s right to express personal opinions. The music community remains divided: a handful of artists have publicly championed LGBTQ+ inclusion, whereas others adopt a more cautious stance.

As of now, Murphy has not issued a formal apology or clarified whether she will modify her touring policies. The situation continues to unfold as fans, activists, and industry stakeholders weigh the implications of her statements for her career and for broader conversations about inclusion in the arts.

In short, Róisín Murphy’s recent X posts have ignited a backlash among her fan base and the LGBTQ+ community. Her declaration that “trans activists” should not attend her concerts has prompted criticism and debate about the intersection of artistic expression, personal beliefs, and social responsibility. The outcome of this controversy remains uncertain, but it underscores the heightened sensitivity around transgender issues in contemporary public discourse.