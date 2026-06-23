When Moscow’s own aide fired a salvo against Europe, the world watched.

On June 23 2026, the Russian news agency TASS relayed a stark warning from presidential aide Yuri Ushakov. In a statement issued by the Kremlin’s press office, Ushakov accused European leaders of deliberately altering the balance of power at the 52nd G7 summit in Évian‑les‑Bains, France. According to him, the European Union and its member states had taken steps to undermine agreements reached in Anchorage, Alaska, where Russian and U.S. officials had previously charted a framework for ending the war in Ukraine.

The summit, which ran from 15 to 17 June, was hosted by France – the group’s rotating chair. The G7 comprises Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union. Russia was expelled from the G8 in 2014 and has not been a participant in the G7.

Ushakov’s remarks focus on what he calls a “shift in roles” among Western participants. He says European leaders “attempted to undermine the agreements reached between the Russian and U.S. leaders in Anchorage” and that they sought to “continue the war until the last Ukrainian was killed.” He further claims that the West is pursuing a “rules‑based order” that, in his view, was “created for its own selfish interests” and that it is using “military, political, propaganda, economic” tools to contain competitors.

In the same statement, Ushakov refers to the “Anchorage Formula,” a term Russian officials use to describe the 2024 summit in Alaska where President Vladimir Putin and former U.S. President Donald Trump met. He says Russia’s position is that the West is trying to replace the post‑World War II international order with one that favors Western dominance over trade, technology, and natural resources.

Ushakov also touches on sanctions, describing them as “unilateral, illegitimate” measures aimed at “destroying the international legal order.” He notes that Russia is seeking contact with U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and entrepreneur Jared Kushner, although dates for such meetings have not yet been set.

Regarding the Middle East, Ushakov says that Russia welcomed the U.S.–Iran truce and expressed hope that negotiations would succeed, but he added that a “long road ahead” remains before lasting peace can be achieved. He also reiterated Russia’s willingness to discuss nuclear issues, specifically the proposal to take over Iran’s enriched uranium.

The TASS report does not include any confirmation from European officials or G7 summit organizers about Ushakov’s claims. The joint G7 statement issued after the summit emphasized a commitment to multilateral cooperation and did not mention any attempts to undermine prior agreements.

These Kremlin comments arrive amid ongoing tensions over Ukraine, where Russia’s invasion began in February 2022. The U.S. and its allies have provided extensive military and economic support to Ukraine, while Russia has faced a range of sanctions from Western countries.

In summary, according to the Kremlin’s press release, Russia’s senior diplomat Yuri Ushakov blamed European leaders for shifting the balance of power at the G7 summit and for attempting to keep the war in Ukraine alive. The statements highlight the persistent rift over the direction of international policy and the role of Western institutions.