Summer 2026 TV Lineup: From Prime Video Romances to HBO Sketches and New Reality Stars

When the summer sun hits the screen, the streaming and broadcast world lights up with fresh stories, familiar faces, and a splash of daring new twists. From the tender glow of first‑love drama to the sharp bite of sketch comedy, 2026’s high‑viewing season is a feast for every type of binge‑watcher.

The lineup opens on June 10 with Amazon’s Every Year After, a romantic drama that made its debut at the Tribeca Festival on June 8. The eight‑episode series, based on Carley Fortune’s bestseller Every Summer After, follows childhood friends Percy (Sadie Soverall) and Sam (Matt Cornett) as they return to the sleepy town of Barry’s Bay to confront a first‑love that might still be a soulmate. The show’s lyrical pacing and nostalgic setting promise a gentle, yet probing exploration of what it means to revisit the past.

A day later, Netflix drops the six‑episode mystery miniseries I Will Find You, adapted from Harlan Coben’s 2023 novel. The story follows David (Sam Worthington), a father wrongfully imprisoned for his son’s murder, and the relentless quest to clear his name. The cast also features Britt Lower and Milo Ventimiglia, adding depth to a tense, pulse‑racing narrative.

June 26 brings a new kind of comedy to HBO Max with Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness: An Almost History of America. Created by Larry David and Jeff Schaffer and produced under Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Productions, this seven‑episode sketch‑comedy series satirizes major moments in American history. Airing on Friday nights, it offers a sharp, irreverent take that is sure to spark conversation.

Prime Video’s Legally Blonde franchise returns with Elle, a prequel slated for a July 1 premiere. Teenager Elle Woods (Lexi Minetree) navigates high school in a world that still feels larger than life, with Reese Witherspoon and Marc Platt at the helm. Meanwhile, Netflix continues its love affair with nostalgia by adapting Laura Ingalls Wilder’s classic into Little House on the Prairie. The nine‑episode series premiered on July 9, already securing a second season, and stars ten‑year‑old Alice Halsay as young Laura, with Luke Bracey as her father.

Peacock’s The Five‑Star Weekend also premieres on July 9. Food influencer Hollis (Jennifer Garner) invites a star‑packed guest list—D’Arcy Carden, Regina Hall, Chloë Sevigny, and Gemma Chan—to Nantucket for a weekend of healing, humor, and culinary adventure.

ABC’s Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro launches on July 13, hosted by season 34 winner Robert Irwin. Up‑and‑coming dancers face judges Mark Ballas and his mother, Shirley Ballas, in a battle for a professional spot on Dancing With the Stars season 35.

Apple TV+ turns up the heat on July 15 with Lucky, a thriller about a con artist on the run (Anya Taylor‑Joy). The series boasts a powerhouse supporting cast that includes Aunjanue Ellis‑Taylor, Annette Bening, and Timothy Olyphant, promising a tense, character‑driven narrative.

Freeform and Hulu bring back reality‑TV star Stassi Schroeder with House of Stassi, premiering on July 29. The show chronicles Stassi’s return to the reality arena and the personal challenges she faces as a married mother.

Finally, August 9 marks the debut of Anna Pigeon on Freeform and Hulu. Based on Nevada Barr’s novels, the series follows Chicago police detective Tracy Spiridakos (played by Tracy Spiridakos herself) as she solves crimes in a national park, blending procedural grit with a touch of personal drama.

This summer’s mix—romantic dramas, crime thrillers, sketch comedy, and reality competition—underscores the streaming industry’s commitment to variety. Whether you’re craving the warmth of a first‑love story, the adrenaline of a mystery, or the sharp satire of a sketch show, the lineup ensures there’s something to capture every viewer’s attention during the high‑viewing season.