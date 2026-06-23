Two Lebanese civilians killed by Israeli gunfire amid ceasefire lull in southern Lebanon

On Tuesday, June 23 2026, a quiet street in the al‑Deir neighbourhood of Nabatieh al‑Fawqa turned deadly when Israeli gunfire struck two civilians. The Lebanese Civil Defence confirmed the tragedy, and the state news agency NNA reported that it was the first fatality from Israeli fire in Lebanon in three days.

According to NNA, Israeli soldiers opened fire on a group of people near a bulldozer clearing a road. The Israeli military said it was checking the report. Both victims were civilians; no combatant status was reported.

The killings come during a rare period of calm. A ceasefire between Iran‑backed Hezbollah and Israeli forces in southern Lebanon has largely held since Sunday, June 21. That lull—the longest so far in the current conflict—was part of an interim agreement reached last week between the United States and Iran. A joint statement issued on Monday, June 22, at the conclusion of U.S.–Iran talks mediated by Pakistan and Qatar in Switzerland, announced the creation of a de‑confliction cell to ensure adherence to the termination of hostilities in Lebanon.

Hezbollah began firing on Israel on March 2, 2026, in support of Iran. Since then, Israeli attacks in Lebanon have killed more than 4,100 people, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry. Those figures include 773 women, children and healthcare workers, but do not specify how many of the dead were combatants.

Israeli strikes have also displaced a large portion of the Lebanese population. Lebanese authorities report that about 1.2 million people have been forced from their homes in Lebanon as a result of the hostilities.

Israel’s own casualty figures for this round of fighting with Hezbollah include at least 32 soldiers and four civilians, according to Israeli military statements.

The two deaths in Nabatieh al‑Fawqa underscore the fragility of the ceasefire. While the de‑confliction cell is intended to prevent accidental clashes, the incident shows that sporadic incidents can still occur. Iran has called on Israel to respect the ceasefire as part of the U.S.–Iran agreement, and the Israeli military has indicated it is reviewing the incident.

The broader context is a regional conflict that began after the United States and Iran entered a new phase of tension in 2026. The war in Lebanon is an extension of that conflict, with Hezbollah acting as an Iranian proxy. The United States has been mediating between the parties, but the situation remains volatile.

At present, the ceasefire remains in effect, but the two fatalities underscore the need for continued vigilance. No further incidents have been reported since the incident on June 23, and the de‑confliction cell is expected to monitor the situation closely.

The incident serves as a reminder that even during periods of reduced hostilities, civilian populations remain at risk. The Lebanese Civil Defence continues to provide emergency services, and international observers are monitoring the situation to ensure that the ceasefire holds.

The latest casualty figures and displacement statistics illustrate the ongoing humanitarian impact of the conflict. As the ceasefire persists, both sides are under pressure to maintain the truce while addressing the underlying causes of the war.

In summary, the two deaths in southern Lebanon are the first reported fatalities from Israeli fire in three days, occurring during a ceasefire that has largely held since June 21. The incident highlights the continued risk to civilians and the importance of the de‑confliction cell in preventing further clashes.