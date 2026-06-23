U.S. Bans Anthropic Models as AI Arms Race Drives Need for Verification Tech

On June 12, 2026, the U.S. Department of Commerce slapped a global pause on Anthropic’s Claude Mythos and Fable 5 models, citing the growing perception of AI as a new kind of weapon. The order, part of a wider export‑control push, warns that these models could help adversaries uncover software flaws or even fuel autonomous weaponry.

It harks back to the Cold War, when both superpowers deployed a web of seismographs, satellites and tamper‑proof cameras to keep tabs on each other's nukes. “Trust, but verify” was the mantra then; today, the U.S. is applying a comparable logic to AI—curbing its spread while preventing rivals from getting an unchecked edge.

In the present day, the U.S. and China are sprinting toward AI tools that can sniff out software vulnerabilities and potentially be wired into autonomous weapons. For both nations, AI has become a strategic asset—and the U.S. is now classifying it as a new kind of weapon. The Anthropic ban is one brick in a larger wall aimed at blocking foreign actors from tech that could fuel cyber‑warfare or autonomous strikes.

To close the verification gap, a few nimble startups are crafting solutions that let governments check compliance while keeping trade secrets safe. Lucid Computing, a 50‑strong outfit, is building software that lives inside trusted execution environments on AI chips. It can confirm whether a specific model is running or if the chip is being used for training, then emit a simple yes/no to the outside world. CEO Kristian Rönn stresses that the design shields industry secrets and user privacy.

Across the pond, Amodo Design is pursuing a distinct strategy. Its recomputation technique re‑executes portions of an AI workload and cross‑checks the outputs, letting external auditors confirm that a data centre is running a pre‑approved model instead of training a new one. Yet both methods have blind spots: they can’t catch covert training in hidden data centres and depend on the inspected parties’ goodwill.

RAND scholars say we’ll need at least six verification layers—hardware security, network monitoring, whistleblower safeguards, personnel interviews, and intelligence surveillance—to get a full picture. The stumbling block is the lack of consensus on what to verify. With nuclear weapons, one metric—uranium purity—tells the whole story. AI, by contrast, is a moving target with many moving parts.

The discussion about slowing AI progress has attracted voices from the tech elite. OpenAI’s Sam Altman urged the creation of a global body to coordinate measures, even a pause in frontier development. Vice President JD Vance cautioned that a U.S. slowdown could hand the advantage to China. For now, the U.S. government maintains that verification tools aren’t mature enough to underpin an international treaty.

Today the U.S. stands alone in imposing export controls on AI models. China, meanwhile, harbors skepticism toward Western verification tech, pointing to a 2025 episode when Nvidia was rebuked after U.S. lawmakers suggested tracking and remotely disabling AI chips. Whether verification solutions can bridge this trust divide is still uncertain.

For now, the U.S. keeps a close eye on AI’s evolution, while the global community waits for a coordinated framework that balances security, innovation, and the safeguarding of proprietary data.