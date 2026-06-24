Maestro Announces Attack on Titan DLC and Free Update at VR Games Showcase

A new trailer for the VR rhythm game Maestro was released this week, revealing a pair of upcoming downloadable content (DLC) packs and a free update that will bring visual and audio improvements to the title.

The trailer, which premiered at the VR Games Showcase, was narrated by a classically dressed conductor who guided viewers through the game’s “metaverse.” The first DLC announced is an Attack on Titan pack that will feature two tracks from the popular anime series: the opening theme “Attack on Titan” composed by Hiroyuki Sawano and the ending theme “Ashes on The Fire” by Kohta Yamamoto. The second DLC is still unnamed; the trailer bleeped out the title and the music, leaving fans to speculate about the next property that will be added.

No release dates or pricing information were disclosed during the showcase. However, the company’s previous DLC, the All Aboard pack that included music from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, sold for $8.99 on Steam. Based on that precedent, it is reasonable to expect the new packs to be priced similarly.

Alongside the DLC, Maestro will roll out a free update that is already “coming soon.” The update will add a graphical and audio upgrade, two new free musical pieces, a revised scoring system, and a new expert difficulty level for players who want a greater challenge.

Maestro is currently available on Meta Quest, PlayStation VR2, Steam, and Pico. The game allows players to conduct a virtual orchestra using hand gestures, with each movement affecting tempo, cues, and musical expression.

The Attack on Titan DLC is notable because the series has a large, dedicated fan base and a soundtrack that has been widely praised. Hiroyuki Sawano’s compositions for the anime have become iconic, and Kohta Yamamoto’s work on the final season’s score was awarded a Crunchyroll Anime Award for Best Score.

The teaser for the second DLC was intentionally vague. The trailer’s narrator bleeped out the property’s name and the accompanying music, adding a layer of mystery. While no official confirmation has been issued, the use of a bleeped title suggests the developers are keeping the next collaboration under wraps.

The free update’s graphical and audio improvements are expected to enhance the immersive experience that Maestro is known for. The addition of two new free tracks will broaden the game’s musical library without requiring a purchase, while the updated scoring system should provide more accurate feedback for players.

The expert difficulty level will target seasoned players who have mastered the standard and intermediate modes. By offering a higher level of challenge, Maestro aims to keep its community engaged and encourage replayability.

In summary, Maestro’s latest trailer announced an Attack on Titan DLC featuring two well‑known tracks, a second unnamed DLC, and a free update that will improve graphics, audio, scoring, and difficulty. The game remains available on major VR platforms, and fans can look forward to new content that expands the musical repertoire and gameplay depth.

The company has not yet provided a release window or price for the new DLC packs, but the pricing model of $8.99 used for the All Aboard pack suggests a similar cost structure. The free update will be available to all current owners of the game.

As the VR Games Showcase continues to highlight new releases, Maestro’s upcoming content demonstrates the developers’ commitment to keeping the game fresh for both new and veteran players.