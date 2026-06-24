Progressives Upset Incumbents in New York Democratic Primaries, Highlighting Party Divides

When New York’s Democratic primaries erupted on June 22, 2026, the state’s political map felt like a chessboard shaken up by fresh moves. Three progressive challengers—former city comptroller Brad Lander, state assemblywoman Claire Valdez, and Ph.D. student Darializa Avila Chevalier—unseated long‑time incumbents in their districts, while other races followed more traditional patterns. The results left the party’s future in a state of both promise and uncertainty.

In the 10th congressional district, Lander knocked off two‑term representative Dan Goldman. Lander’s campaign zeroed in on Goldman’s support for Israel during the Gaza war, a stance that drew sharp criticism from progressive voters. Endorsed by New York City Democratic Socialist mayor Zohran Mamdani and backed by Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, and the Working Families Party, Lander’s victory was confirmed by NBC News and Politico. The coverage highlighted the stark contrast between Goldman’s pro‑Israel record and Lander’s vocal opposition to the conflict.

The 7th congressional district saw Valdez topple the incumbent Brooklyn borough president. A member of the Democratic Socialists of America and former New York State Assemblywoman for the 37th district, Valdez ran on a platform that championed Medicare for all and workers’ rights. With the Working Families Party’s endorsement, her win was reported by the New York Daily News and confirmed by Ballotpedia.

In the 13th district, Avila Chevalier—a public defender and first‑time candidate—narrowly edged out Representative Adriano Espaillat. Espaillat, who has served since 2017 and chairs the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, had already faced progressive scrutiny for his pro‑Israel stance. Avila Chevalier’s campaign emphasized prison abolition and a broader critique of U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East. NBC News and the New York Post reported the razor‑thin margin, with Avila Chevalier leading by less than four percentage points.

Not all contests followed the progressive upset trend. In the Bronx, incumbent Ritchie Torres—a centrist Democrat with a pro‑Israel position—won comfortably. Meanwhile, in Manhattan, establishment candidate Micah Lasher defeated Jack Schlossberg, a Kennedy family scion, after a campaign that included criticism of pro‑Palestinian protesters. Lasher’s platform, which also includes Medicare for all, illustrates that policy positions can cross traditional ideological lines.

Across state lines, Maryland’s primary added another layer. Delegate Adrian Boafo, who received support from pro‑Israel and pro‑cryptocurrency super PACs, secured the Democratic nomination for a safe blue congressional seat. Local outlets reported the result, underscoring the continued influence of establishment endorsements in that state.

The mixed outcomes reveal that the line between establishment, moderate, and progressive candidates is not always clear. While Lander, Valdez, and Avila Chevalier were united in their criticism of Israel’s role in the Gaza war, Lasher and Torres held more centrist views on foreign policy. Even within the progressive camp, policy differences exist—Lasher’s support for Medicare for all shows that ideological alignment does not preclude divergent priorities.

The implications for the 2026 midterm elections are significant. Progressive challengers who have won in overwhelmingly Democratic districts may face less opposition in the general election, but they could encounter tough Republican opponents in swing districts. For example, Army veteran Cait Conley, who won the Democratic primary in New York’s Hudson Valley, will face incumbent Republican Mike Lawler. Similarly, Christopher Gallant, another Army veteran who won a primary in Long Island, will challenge Republican Nick LaLota.

In sum, the June 2026 primaries in New York and Maryland highlighted both the strength of progressive challengers and the resilience of establishment candidates. The results suggest that while ideological battles continue within the Democratic Party, the ultimate test will come in the November general elections, where the party’s ability to unite around a broad coalition will prove crucial.