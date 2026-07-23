Massachusetts Murder Trial Begins as Wife Accused of Killing Three Children Amid Postpartum Mental Health Claims

On a quiet January evening in Duxbury, Massachusetts, a tragedy unfolded that would ripple through a small town and the courts. Patrick Clancy returned home after a late‑night take‑out run, only to find the house eerily silent and the bedroom door locked. A frantic search led him to the backyard, where his wife, Lindsay Clancy, lay barely conscious after slitting her wrists, neck, and leaping from a second‑story window. She claimed a desperate attempt to kill herself.

Paramedics soon arrived, but the scene was far more harrowing. In the basement, the couple’s three children—daughter Cora, 5; son Dawson, 3; and infant Callan, 8 months—were found strangled with exercise bands. All three were pronounced dead on the scene.

Lindsay, a former labor‑and‑delivery nurse at a Boston hospital, survived the fall but was left paralyzed from the waist down. In February 2023 she was charged with three counts of first‑degree murder and pleaded not guilty. Her defense team argues that she suffered from severe postpartum mental illness.

Prosecutors, as reported by the New York Times, plan to demonstrate that Lindsay was lucid and had meticulously plotted the killings. They point to evidence that she took Cora to a pediatrician that morning, arranged for Patrick to leave the house to pick up medicine and dinner, and even looked up the restaurant on Apple Maps, presumably to gauge how long he would be gone.

Clancy’s lawyers, led by Kevin Reddington, contend that Lindsay was experiencing extreme postpartum depression and possible postpartum psychosis—a rare condition affecting about one to two in a thousand women after childbirth. They note that after Callan’s birth in May 2022, Lindsay began seeing a psychiatrist and was diagnosed with generalized anxiety disorder, receiving Zoloft. Over the following months she continued to suffer insomnia and expressed thoughts of suicide and harming the children. She was prescribed more than twelve different medications, including Ambien, Klonopin, Valium, Prozac, Ativan, and Seroquel.

Despite multiple emergency‑room visits and an inpatient stay at McLean Hospital, Lindsay was never formally diagnosed with postpartum depression or psychosis. Patrick told the New York Times that the morning before the murders she seemed to be improving.

Both Lindsay and Patrick have filed separate lawsuits against the doctors who oversaw her treatment, alleging that they failed to properly diagnose, treat, and monitor her severe postpartum psychiatric condition. The lawsuits claim that the medications precipitated a “state of manic psychosis” and that Lindsay heard a “demanding, powerful male voice” ordering her to kill the children and herself.

Patrick Clancy has publicly asked the community to forgive his wife. In a statement a few days after the tragedy he recalled his children and said, “I’m completely lost without them.” He also described Lindsay as a loving and caring mother who was “generously loving and caring towards everyone.”

The trial began on Monday, 2026‑07‑23. Lindsay is currently held at Tewksbury Hospital in Massachusetts, where she has been receiving court‑ordered psychiatric care for the past three years. If convicted, she faces life in prison without parole. According to CNN, if jurors find that she cannot be held criminally responsible, the court will likely commit her to a state psychiatric hospital.

Juror selection started on Monday, and the trial is expected to last six to eight weeks. The case has drawn attention to the challenges of diagnosing and treating postpartum mental illness, the legal implications of severe psychiatric conditions, and the responsibilities of medical professionals in monitoring high‑risk patients.

The proceedings will continue to unfold as the court examines evidence of Lindsay’s mental state, the actions she took on the day of the murders, and the adequacy of the care she received. The outcome will have implications for how the legal system treats cases involving severe postpartum psychiatric disorders.