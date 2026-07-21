Douglas County Sees Rapid Rise in Cyclospora Cases, Taco Bell Linked to Most Common Exposure

A sudden surge of Cyclospora infections has prompted a rapid, multi‑agency response in Douglas County, Nebraska.

The county’s Health Department confirmed that 27 residents have tested positive for the parasite, with 12 more pending confirmation as of Monday. In a single day on Monday, 10 new cases were reported, bringing the total to 37 confirmed and 12 pending.

"We routinely see Cyclospora during the summer," said Dr. Justin Frederick, deputy health director and chief of epidemiology and preparedness. "But the current rate of new cases is very unusual to see this level of activity in such a short period of time."

Health officials are working hand‑in‑hand with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to determine whether the Douglas County cases are part of the broader multistate outbreak that began on May 1. The CDC has reported nearly 7,000 infections across 30 states and at least 180 hospitalizations linked to Cyclospora.

Investigators found that almost two‑thirds of the affected residents ate at a Taco Bell location in the two weeks before falling ill. Dr. Frederick noted that identifying a common exposure is only the first step. "We have shared these findings with our state and federal partners and will continue working together to determine whether Douglas County cases are associated with the ongoing multistate outbreak," he said.

Cyclospora is a microscopic parasite that causes cyclosporiasis, an intestinal illness. It spreads through contaminated food or water rather than person‑to‑person contact. Previous outbreaks have been tied to fresh produce, and the FDA has already pulled shredded lettuce from Taco Bell sites in five states.

Symptoms of cyclosporiasis include watery diarrhea, abdominal cramping, and bloating that can linger for weeks. Residents experiencing prolonged or severe gastrointestinal symptoms are urged to seek medical care. The Douglas County Health Department can be reached at 402‑444‑7471 for questions or to report symptoms.

The county’s Health Department will continue to provide timely updates as the investigation unfolds. Officials emphasize that the situation remains under active investigation and advise residents to stay informed through official channels.

In response to the national outbreak, the CDC has issued alerts to clinicians, reminding them to consider Cyclospora in patients with prolonged or relapsing watery diarrhea, especially during summer months. The FDA’s role includes reviewing food‑safety records and coordinating with state health departments to trace the source of contaminated produce.

In short, Douglas County is grappling with a rapid rise in Cyclospora cases, with a significant portion of patients reporting recent meals at Taco Bell. The investigation is ongoing, and public health officials are working closely with state and federal partners to assess the outbreak’s scope and implement appropriate control measures.

Key takeaways for residents: monitor for prolonged diarrhea, seek medical care if symptoms persist, and stay updated on official communications from the Douglas County Health Department and the CDC.

The situation is evolving, and further information will be released as the investigation progresses.