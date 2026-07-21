Tropical Storm Bertha Brings Heavy Rain, Storm Surge to Gulf Coast

Tropical Storm Bertha is rolling toward the Gulf Coast, and residents along the Florida panhandle, Alabama, Mississippi, and southeastern Louisiana are bracing for a mix of strong winds, heavy rain, and a potentially dangerous storm surge.

The system first formed in the eastern Gulf of Mexico on July 20, 2026, evolving from Tropical Depression Two into a tropical storm with sustained winds of 40 to 50 mph. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) located the center roughly 100 mi south of Pensacola, Florida, and issued a Tropical Storm Watch that covers the Florida panhandle and the Gulf Coast of Alabama, Mississippi, and southeastern Louisiana.

A Storm Surge Watch was also issued for portions of the Alabama, Mississippi, and southeastern Louisiana coasts, warning of a surge of up to four feet above normal tide levels and rainfall totals of up to four inches in a short period. Freshwater flooding is expected to be minor and localized, but the surge poses the greatest risk to coastal communities.

On the day of formation—Tuesday—the storm’s center sat just south of Pensacola. Winds of 25 to 35 mph developed north and east of the center, creating breezy conditions along the Emerald Coast and toward Apalachicola, Florida. Scattered showers and thunderstorms moved in from the east, reaching as far east as Tampa, while the western side of the storm remained relatively dry, with cities such as New Orleans experiencing only scattered showers.

In the afternoon, Bertha turned westward. Gusty winds expanded toward the Alabama coastline, and heavy‑rain‑capable thunderstorms spread into southern Mississippi, Alabama, and Georgia. The storm’s western flank stayed dry.

By Tuesday night, tropical‑storm conditions became possible along the Alabama coast and eastward through the Florida panhandle. Wind gusts up to 50 mph were forecast for Pensacola, Destin, Panama City Beach, and Gulf Shores, Alabama. The surge was projected to reach 1 to 2 feet in most locations, with some areas potentially experiencing up to 4 feet. Rainfall totals were expected to be moderate, with localized heavy downpours.

Wednesday saw the storm’s center approaching the Louisiana or Mississippi coast. Winds increased across Gulfport, Biloxi, and New Orleans. The NHC projected landfall sometime Wednesday afternoon or night. Because the storm’s circulation was displaced over the Gulf, widespread heavy rain was unlikely, though localized flash flooding remained a possibility.

If Bertha survived the land interaction, the weakened system would continue westward toward Texas on Thursday. Forecasts indicated that the storm could produce pockets of rain in Texas, but the impact was expected to be limited, especially in areas still recovering from last week’s flooding.

Bertha’s development is part of the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season, which began on June 1, 2026. The National Hurricane Center, located in Miami, Florida, is responsible for tracking and forecasting tropical systems in the Atlantic basin. The storm’s name, Bertha, follows the Atlantic naming list for the season.

Residents in the affected areas are advised to monitor local weather updates, prepare for possible storm surge and heavy rain, and heed any evacuation orders issued by local authorities. The NHC will continue to update the storm’s status as it moves toward the Gulf Coast.