UNESCO and LG AI Research Launch Free Global MOOC on AI Ethics

On July 20, 2026, Seoul’s vibrant tech scene hosted a moment that could change the future of artificial intelligence. At the Ethics by Design: Industry and Innovation Conference, UNESCO and LG AI Research unveiled a free massive open online course (MOOC) called Empowering Minds: Transforming Lives.

The launch took place inside the Korean National Commission for UNESCO’s headquarters, drawing a star‑studded audience that included UNESCO’s Director‑General Prof. Khaled El‑Enany, South Korea’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Science and ICT Dr. Kyung Hoon Bae, and LG AI Research Head Dr. Woohyung Lim. Representatives from government, industry, and academia also turned up, underscoring the course’s cross‑sector appeal.

Hosted on Coursera, the MOOC is open to anyone around the world. It builds directly on the UNESCO Recommendation on the Ethics of Artificial Intelligence, the first global normative instrument on AI ethics adopted unanimously by 193 member states in 2021. The Recommendation’s principles are translated into actionable skills for developers, deployers, and governors of AI systems.

Who should take it? The curriculum is designed for technologists, researchers, policymakers, students, and any professional who works with AI. Learners are introduced to the core principles of the Recommendation and taught an ethics‑by‑design approach that can be woven into every stage of the AI lifecycle. The course is free, offers certification upon completion, and is primarily offered in English, with translations in 11 additional languages.

LG AI Research co‑developed the course, injecting its commitment to ethical AI innovation into the content. Coursera’s partnership expands the reach of the MOOC, turning it into a global public good. A panel of eminent AI experts from around the world shaped the curriculum, ensuring that case studies and examples reflect diverse regional realities.

During the launch, two panels tackled the practicalities of operationalising ethical AI.

The first panel featured Youchul Kim (LG AI Research), Georgina Curto Rex (United Nations University Institute in Macau), Shion Guha (University of Toronto), Myuhng‑Joo Kim (Korea AI Safety Institute), and Miriam Chun (Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology). They stressed the need for evidence of safety, fairness, and accountability in high‑impact AI and the importance of practical skills for designers and regulators.

The second panel included Myoungshin Kim (LG AI Research), Jinhwa Ha (Kakao), Woochul Park (Naver), and Maha Jouini (Agence Francophone et Africaine de l’Intelligence Artificielle‑AFRICA). They highlighted embedding ethical AI into everyday product decisions through governance structures, context‑sensitive design, human‑rights safeguards, and transparent public communication.

UNESCO’s launch of the MOOC signals a broader commitment to democratise AI ethics education. By providing free, high‑quality training, UNESCO and LG AI Research aim to empower individuals and institutions worldwide to make more informed decisions about how AI is designed, deployed, and governed.

The course is now live on Coursera, and learners can begin enrolling immediately. It represents a concrete step toward turning shared commitments to AI ethics into everyday practice, inviting anyone with a curiosity about the future of technology to join the conversation.