16 Semi-Finalists Named for 8th Oskar Nedbal International Viola Competition in Prague

The Oskar Nedbal International Viola Competition has announced the 16 semi‑finalists who will compete in the live rounds at the Prague Conservatory from 29 October to 1 November 2026.

The competition, which is open to violists aged up to 30, received a record 132 video applications from 40 countries and territories. The selected contestants were chosen by the competition’s jury from these submissions.

The 16 semi‑finalists, listed alphabetically, are:

• Diego Alvarado Sanchez (Venezuela/Chile, 2005) • Vincenzo Calcagno (US, 2002) • Junyan Du (China, 2008) • Linda Emilia Emilsson (Germany, 2005) • Andreas Grimstad (Norway, 2001) • Jaeyun Han (South Korea, 2010) • Jianxiu Jiang (China, 2004) • Tabea Ockert (Germany, 2002) • Momoka Okada (Japan, 2001) • Laura Primavesi (Germany, 2003) • Hannah Teufel (Germany, 2001) • Antoine Thévoz (Switzerland, 2005) • Guilherme Tomás (Portugal, 2003) • Jeonghwan Yoon (South Korea, 1997) • Pengxi Zhu (China, 2005) • Jinglin Zhou (China, 2002)

The competition’s live rounds will take place in a three‑round format. The first round is already complete and was judged from video recordings. The semi‑finals and final will be held in person.

The final, scheduled for 1 November, will feature the finalists performing a concerto by either Carl Stamitz or Franz Anton Hoffmeister. The performances will be accompanied by the Czech chamber orchestra Barocco sempre giovane.

The total prize fund for the 8th edition is CZK 125,000, which is approximately £4,400. In addition to the monetary award, the competition offers several special prizes:

A fine viola bow made by Luboš Odlas GEWA viola cases Pirastro strings and accessories Concert engagements * Other awards provided by the competition’s partners

The international jury for the 2026 edition is chaired by Lena Eckels. The jury panel also includes Kristina Fialová, Tim Frederiksen, Jan Pěruška and Máté Szücs.

The Oskar Nedbal International Viola Competition, named after the Czech violist, composer and conductor Oskar Nedbal, has been held annually in Prague since its inception. The competition is dedicated exclusively to the viola and is regarded as one of the most prestigious events for young violists worldwide.

The Prague Conservatory, founded in 1808, will host the live rounds. The venue is located on Dvořákovo nábřeží 2 in Prague.

With the semi‑finalists announced, participants will now prepare for the live rounds, which will include rehearsals with official pianists, sound checks and final preparations for the final concert.

The competition’s website and official social media channels will provide further details on schedules, rehearsal times and other logistical information for the contestants.

The 8th Oskar Nedbal International Viola Competition is expected to draw significant attention from the international music community, offering a platform for emerging violists to showcase their artistry on a prominent stage.

Tags: Oskar Nedbal International Viola Competition, Prague Conservatory, Barocco sempre giovane, viola competition, Czech music, 2026, semi‑finalists, violin, chamber orchestra, competition prize, international jury, Oskar Nedbal, Czech Republic, music competition