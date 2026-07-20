Ryan Fox Wins 2026 Open Championship with 11-Foot Birdie at Royal Birkdale

When the 11‑foot birdie on the 18th green slipped into the hole, the 24‑year‑old New Zealander Ryan Fox had just handed the world a new Claret Jug. 270 strokes, ten under par, gave him a one‑stroke margin over Sam Burns, making him the first Kiwi to lift the trophy since Jordan Spieth’s 2013 victory.

The final round kept everyone on the edge of their seats. Burns entered Sunday with a two‑stroke lead, and after a solid 65 he still had a chance to keep his advantage. Fox, who shot a 68, stayed within striking distance, and the two competitors were separated by a mere 22 seconds when Fox’s putt finally fell. The moment, described by commentators as the biggest in his career, was a quiet, almost imperceptible triumph that echoed the calm precision that has defined his game.

Fox’s win is remarkable for more than the scoreline. It was the first time since Tom Watson’s 1977 triumph that a birdie on the 72nd green decided the championship by a single stroke. The putt was executed with the same calm, efficient approach that has become his trademark: “See shot, hit shot. That’s always been my philosophy,” he told BBC Sport. He added, “I just see the shot quickly, pick a shot quickly, and the less time I have to think about it, the less bad stuff can creep in there.”

His path to the title has been one of perseverance. Fox turned professional at 24 and nearly quit during his second year on the Australian Tour. “My dad came over and caddied for me, and he said to me, why do you play this game? And I said, well, it’s supposed to be fun. But it wasn’t really very fun at the time,” he recalled. “He goes, well, let’s just go out this week and try to have some fun.” That conversation kept him in the game, and he has since claimed victories on the DP World Tour, the PGA Tour and now the Open.

The 154th Open, staged at Royal Birkdale in Southport, England, was also marked by controversy involving LIV Golf player Bryson DeChambeau. DeChambeau was assessed a two‑stroke penalty on Friday for improving his lie on the fifth hole, a breach of Rule 8.1. The R&A described the infraction as a “clear‑cut” violation.

DeChambeau’s reaction drew sharp criticism. He delayed signing his scorecard, preventing other players from knowing their tee times for Saturday, and reportedly threatened to involve former U.S. President Donald Trump in a 30‑minute conversation with rules officials. While some players, including Scottie Scheffler, defended DeChambeau as “not a cheater,” the incident added tension to an otherwise historic weekend.

The Open’s heritage is underscored by its status as the oldest major golf championship. Founded in 1860, it is one of four majors alongside the Masters, the U.S. Open and the PGA Championship. The winner is named “Champion Golfer of the Year” and receives the Claret Jug.

Royal Birkdale, which has hosted the Open eleven times, is a classic links course that has seen champions such as Pádraig Harrington, Mark O’Meara, Ian Baker‑Finch and Johnny Miller. Fox’s win adds him to a distinguished list of winners at the venue.

The 2026 Open will be remembered for Fox’s calm, efficient play, the dramatic 11‑foot birdie, and the controversy that surrounded DeChambeau. It also highlighted the importance of pace of play, a topic that has become increasingly prominent in professional golf.

Fox’s triumph is a reminder that a focused, efficient approach can succeed at the highest level, and that perseverance can pay off even after moments of doubt.