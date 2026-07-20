Russell Fry Enters South Carolina Senate Race After Lindsey Grahams Death

On Monday, U.S. Representative Russell Fry announced he will seek the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate seat vacated by the sudden death of Senator Lindsey Graham. The announcement comes as President Donald Trump has endorsed Graham’s sister, Darline Graham, to run for the full term—setting up a crowded primary that will ultimately decide who faces Democrat Annie Andrews in the general election.

Graham, 71, died on July 11, 2026, after a brief heart issue, according to a preliminary examination by the District of Columbia’s medical examiner. He had served in the Senate since 2003 and was re‑elected in 2008, 2014 and 2020. South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster appointed Darline Graham to fill the remainder of the term on July 14, making her the first woman to represent the Palmetto State in the U.S. Senate.

Trump’s endorsement of Darline surprised many Republicans. In a post on Truth Social, he wrote, “RUN, DARLINE, RUN!” and added, “I hope Darline does this, in that there would be nobody better to honor the legacy of her beloved brother, Lindsey.” Senate Majority Leader Tim Scott echoed the president’s support, telling CBS News that Darline had “so far been off to a remarkable start.”

Fry’s announcement follows his earlier role in the 2022 Republican primary that unseated incumbent Rep. Tom Rice. Trump hand‑picked Fry to challenge Rice after Rice voted to impeach Trump in 2021. Analysts note Fry’s close ties to the former president, and he said he was “overwhelmed” by the encouragement to step up. “High gas prices and soaring grocery costs are hurting hardworking people every day,” Fry said in a statement. “There’s too much at stake to take a chance, so I’m answering the call. I will be your conservative MAGA candidate in this summer’s special Republican primary for the United States Senate.”

The filing window for the special primary opens on Tuesday, and several other Republicans have indicated interest. Rep. Ralph Norman has already announced his candidacy, and the field could also include Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette, Rep. Nancy Mace, businessman Mark Lynch and former Gov. Mark Sanford. The primary will be held on August 11, 2026.

Fry will continue to run for his House seat while campaigning for the Senate. If he wins the Republican nomination, he will face Democrat Annie Andrews, who has been endorsed by the state’s Democratic Party. The outcome of the primary will determine whether the Senate seat remains in Republican hands.

The special election underscores the political importance of South Carolina’s Senate seat. Lindsey Graham had been a key ally of President Trump and a senior figure in the Senate, chairing the Judiciary Committee from 2019 to 2021 and the Budget Committee from 2025 until his death. His passing has left a significant vacancy, and the Republican Party is now dividing its support among several candidates.

As the campaign season begins, voters in South Carolina will watch closely how the candidates position themselves on national issues such as immigration, national security and the economy. The race also reflects broader trends in the Republican Party, where former allies of President Trump are competing for influence and leadership positions.

The next steps for the campaign will involve fundraising, outreach to key constituencies and the development of policy platforms that differentiate each candidate. The August primary will be the first decisive test of support for the candidates, and the results will shape the political landscape in South Carolina for the remainder of the year.

The special primary will decide who will represent South Carolina in the U.S. Senate, and the outcome will have implications for the balance of power in Washington, D.C. The race remains open, with the field still expanding as more potential candidates weigh their options.