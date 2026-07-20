Five Family Members Killed in Utah Flash Flood Near Bicknell

A sudden surge of water turned a tranquil hike into a nightmare on Friday, July 19, when a flash flood slammed through a canyon near Bicknell, Utah, claiming the lives of five members of a single family.

Captain Spencer Long, 59, a seasoned firefighter with the Provo Fire & Rescue Department, and his wife Katrina Long were joined by their three sons—Reid, Thayne and Gage—when the storm struck. Their daughter, Lydia, was at home and survived the ordeal. The family had set out for a day of hiking at Sunglow Campground, a picturesque red‑rock oasis in Wayne County.

Heavy rains had poured over the canyon the previous day, saturating the soil and turning the wash into a raging torrent. Deputies arrived around 5 p.m. after a body was found in the flood‑washed trail. The remaining four bodies were recovered later that evening and on Saturday, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

Provo Fire & Rescue officials confirmed the victims’ identities in a heartfelt social‑media post. The department’s Facebook profile was changed to a badge with a black bar—a customary sign of a member’s death—and the post read that the department was “absolutely heartbroken” and offered condolences to the Long family.

Sheriff Micah Gulley said the search effort was coordinated across several agencies. Sevier County Search and Rescue, the Utah Highway Patrol, and a helicopter crew from the Utah Department of Public Safety all flew in to assist. The combined teams combed the canyon for survivors and any additional evidence.

The community and the fire department have expressed deep grief. A GoFundMe page launched by a family friend has already raised more than $184,000 as of Monday to support Lydia Long as she mourns the loss of her parents and brothers. The page’s description notes that Katrina Long was a co‑founder of a medical spa.

This tragedy is part of a larger pattern of hazardous weather in southern Utah. Officials warn that heavy rains can trigger rapid flooding in canyon areas, especially where burn scars from recent wildfires reduce soil stability. Residents and visitors are urged to monitor weather reports and heed warnings when traveling in these regions.

The incident underscores the unpredictable nature of flash floods. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a flash flood can develop within six hours of heavy rainfall, making it a significant hazard in the United States.

Law enforcement and the fire department have identified all five victims; no other individuals are reported missing. The family’s loss has resonated across Utah, with tributes pouring in from local businesses and community groups.

The investigation into the flood’s cause is ongoing, but the sheriff’s office has stated that the family was “believed to have fallen victim to flooding caused by heavy rains.” No other casualties have been reported.

The tragedy serves as a stark reminder of the dangers posed by sudden weather events in canyon environments and underscores the importance of preparedness and awareness for anyone venturing into these areas.