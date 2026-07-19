Fatal FM 159 Crash: Boxer Hannah Rapp Killed, Driver Charles Medina Arrested on Manslaughter Charge

A 26‑year‑old boxing star, known in rings as "Hanarchy," was killed in a freak crash on Texas FM 159 on July 18, 2026. The collision, which left the cyclist face‑down in the roadway, claimed the life of Hannah Noelle Rapp and set off a swift police response.

Deputies arrived at 9:50 a.m. on the 23,000 block of FM 159 after a report described a vehicle colliding with a cyclist and a woman lying on the road. Rapp was rushed to Baylor Scott & White Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

A probable‑cause affidavit from the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office details how Charles Eric Medina was traveling east on FM 159 when he passed two cyclists at high speed. One rider raised his arms and shouted at the driver. Medina allegedly braked hard, stopped, shifted into reverse, and accelerated backward, striking Rapp and sending her into the roadway. The affidavit notes that the rear hatch of Medina’s car was crushed inward, the rear window shattered, and skid marks from braking and reversing were found. The reverse skid marks, in particular, suggest the driver was steering toward something while backing up.

Medina told deputies that he had just left home, saw the cyclists, and thought they were flagging him down. He said he braked hard, stopped, and began backing up, not seeing Rapp until the last moment before impact. He claimed he was reversing at about 15 mph. A witness, identified as Rapp’s boyfriend, recounted that the couple were cycling eastbound when Medina passed them about a foot away. He observed the driver brake, stop, reverse, and accelerate backward before striking Rapp, causing her head to hit the rear window and knock her onto the road.

Investigators noted that the physical evidence at the scene – the severity of the vehicle damage, the skid marks, and Rapp’s position – did not match Medina’s account of a low‑speed reverse. The evidence instead indicated a heavy impact.

Medina was arrested and charged with manslaughter. His bond was set at $250,000, and he has remained in the Brazos County Detention Center as of the following Sunday. According to online jail records, this is the 13th time Medina has been booked into the Brazos County jail since 2012. His prior charges include evading arrest, reckless driving, criminal mischief, theft, speeding, resisting arrest, expired registration, assault, escape from custody, a hit‑and‑run warrant from Navasota Police Department, expired license, failure to maintain financial responsibility, deadly conduct, and possession of a controlled substance.

Rapp, 26, was a rising professional boxer with an 8‑1‑1 record who had challenged for the WBC women’s featherweight title in June before losing to Tiara Brown. Her death has prompted tributes from boxing officials and fellow fighters.

FM 159 is a Farm to Market road that runs through Brazos County and connects the city of Bryan to surrounding communities. The road is maintained by the Texas Department of Transportation and is used by commuters, farmers, and recreational cyclists. The incident has highlighted the risks that cyclists face on roads where high speeds and limited visibility can create dangerous conditions.

The sheriff’s office has described the crash as an isolated event. The investigation is ongoing, and no further statements have been released by authorities. The case will proceed through the court system, where the manslaughter charge will be evaluated against the evidence gathered.

Community members have expressed shock and sadness over the loss of a local athlete and the danger posed to cyclists. Local officials have urged drivers to exercise caution when passing cyclists, to avoid reversing into traffic, and to maintain safe speeds. The incident has reignited discussions about cyclist safety measures, such as clearer signage, dedicated bike lanes, and public education campaigns.

As of now, the driver remains in custody, and the legal process will determine whether the charges are upheld. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of road safety for all users, especially those traveling on two wheels.