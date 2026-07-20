Massachusetts Mother Charged with Killing Three Children Faces Trial on Mental-Health Defense

On January 24, 2023, Patrick Clancy stepped out of his Duxbury, Massachusetts, home for a quick errand and returned to an eerie silence. Inside the bedroom, blood pooled against the walls and an open second‑story window stared out into the night. When he found his wife, Lindsay Clancy, lying on the floor beneath that window, her wrists and neck bore fresh injuries.

Patrick dialed 911 and, in the recorded call, told the dispatcher that Lindsay had tried to kill herself and that the children were in the basement. Police later entered the lower level and found three unconscious children—Cora, 5; Dawson, 3; and Callan, 8 months—strangled. All three were rushed to nearby hospitals and pronounced dead. Lindsay, who sustained severe injuries during the suicide attempt, was left paralyzed.

Lindsay Clancy, 35, a former labor‑and‑delivery nurse, has pleaded not guilty to three counts of murder and strangulation. She is being held at Tewksbury Hospital, a state psychiatric facility, while her attorney, Kevin Reddington, argues that postpartum depression and possibly postpartum psychosis impaired her ability to understand the wrongfulness of her actions. Reddington points out that Lindsay had voluntarily admitted herself to a psychiatric hospital less than a month before the killings and that her medication regimen was altered multiple times during that period.

The couple has also filed civil suits against the medical providers who oversaw Lindsay’s treatment. The lawsuits claim that the providers failed to diagnose and treat her mental illness adequately, resulting in a “lifetime of physical disability, psychological trauma, and unbearable grief.” The medical providers have declined to comment.

Prosecutors maintain that the 911 call and the crime scene evidence point to premeditation and extreme cruelty. Judge William F. Sullivan has ruled that the recorded call and a tour of the former home will be admissible at trial. The prosecution contends that the call’s description of how Lindsay strangled the children demonstrates a state of mind that is incompatible with an insanity defense.

In Massachusetts, the insanity defense is a rare and tightly defined tool. Under state law, the prosecution must prove that the defendant was responsible for the crime at the time it was committed. Forensic psychiatrists will be called to testify on whether Lindsay’s mental state met the legal threshold for lack of criminal responsibility.

The case has shone a spotlight on postpartum mental health. Postpartum depression affects roughly 10–20 % of new mothers, while postpartum psychosis—a more severe condition—occurs in about 1–2 per 1,000 births and is a leading cause of infant or child homicide in the United States.

If the jury finds that Lindsay was not criminally responsible, the court will likely order her commitment to a state psychiatric hospital for an indeterminate period. The trial, set to resume on Monday, July 20, 2026, will therefore be a pivotal moment for the Clancy family and for the broader conversation about how the legal system handles severe mental illness.

The proceedings will resume on Monday, and the outcome will have implications for future cases involving mental‑health defenses in Massachusetts.