Nine People Shot in Downtown Tucson After Officer-Involved Shooting, Suspect in Critical Condition

At 2 a.m. on Sunday, July 19, gunfire shattered the quiet of downtown Tucson, leaving nine people wounded and a male suspect in critical condition. The Tucson Police Department (TPD) said the shots rang out on East Congress and North 6th, prompting foot‑patrol officers to scramble to the scene.

When the officers arrived, they found a suspect sprinting away from the chaos. After issuing multiple commands, a uniformed officer fired his department‑issued firearm, striking the suspect. He was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. The TPD confirmed that the initial exchange left nine people shot—most injuries were to extremities—and that no officers were harmed.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is the lead investigative agency. The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team (PRCIT) has been activated to conduct the criminal investigation, while the TPD will run a parallel inquiry to assess any potential policy violations. Findings from both investigations will be forwarded to the Pima County Attorney’s Office for review.

Investigators urge anyone with information or video footage to contact 88‑CRIME and reference case number 260719048. Several witnesses have already shared footage of the scene with 13 News.

Officials’ statements

Mayor Regina Romero called the shooting a “serious and senseless act of gun violence” that struck nine people in a crowded area. She praised the swift actions of firefighters and police, noting that all victims were stabilized and taken to the hospital.

Pima County Attorney Laura Conover thanked TPD officers for their rapid response and the hospital staff for their care. She added that the senior leadership of the County Attorney’s Office was actively assisting after the mass shooting.

Former U.S. Representative Gabby Giffords expressed heartbreak over the incident, describing it as another example of America’s gun‑violence crisis. She thanked Tucson’s first responders and said she and her husband were grateful for their bravery.

U.S. Representative Ruben Gallego posted on X that the victims “were enjoying a night out in the city” and thanked officers and first responders for saving lives.

The incident adds to a growing list of gun‑related events in Arizona. State laws that allow open carry and permit concealed carry without a permit have drawn criticism from advocates who argue that stricter regulations are needed to curb gun violence.

Because the shooting is classified as an officer‑involved incident, it triggers a thorough review of use‑of‑force protocols. The TPD’s internal investigation will examine whether the officer’s actions complied with department policy.

The suspect’s identity has not yet been released, and no arrests have been made beyond his hospitalization.

This event underscores the ongoing debate over gun safety in Arizona and across the United States. As the investigation continues, city and county officials remain focused on ensuring public safety and providing support to the victims and their families.

The TPD and the Pima County Sheriff’s Department will continue to release updates as the investigation unfolds. The Pima County Attorney’s Office will review the findings before any legal action is taken.

The shooting is part of a series of violent events that have heightened concerns about gun violence in Tucson and nationwide. City leadership has called for stronger gun‑safety laws and increased support for victims.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are urging the public to come forward with any information that could help solve the case.