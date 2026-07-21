Premier League Transfer Window 2026-27: Key Players Still on the Move as Deadline Looms

The Premier League’s summer transfer window opened on 15 June 2026 and will shut on 1 September 2026 at 23:00 BST. With more than six weeks to go, clubs are still scrambling to secure the talent that will define the 2026‑27 season.

A roster of 58 players—whose contracts are ending, who have voiced a desire to leave, or who are simply in high demand after stellar displays—has been compiled. Many of them were spotlighted during the World Cup, drawing interest from the league’s biggest names.

Julian Alvarez – The 26‑year‑old Argentine striker remains a hot commodity. Barcelona reportedly want him, but Atlético Madrid will not budge unless the £426 million release clause is triggered. Arsenal are also keeping a close eye.

Carlos Baleba – Brighton’s 22‑year‑old Cameroonian midfielder is attracting Manchester United’s attention as they look to add depth to a crowded midfield. The player is reportedly eager to move, yet Brighton remain reluctant.

Folarin Balogun – After a spell at Arsenal, the 25‑year‑old striker has turned his sights back to the Premier League. He is currently under contract with Monaco, a deal that is believed to be worth €50‑55 million.

Bradley Barcola – The 23‑year‑old French winger is dissatisfied at PSG and has drawn interest from Liverpool and Arsenal. With two years left on his contract, a move could happen if a club meets his valuation.

Lucas Bergvall – Tottenham’s 20‑year‑old midfielder has received offers from Nottingham Forest and Newcastle. Spurs are said to be open to a sale for the right price.

Ayyoub Bouaddi – The 18‑year‑old Moroccan midfielder dazzled at the World Cup and is on the radar of Manchester City and Manchester United. Lille, his current club, have yet to agree to a transfer.

Julian Brandt – The 30‑year‑old German midfielder, formerly of Borussia Dortmund, is now in talks with Leeds United. Daniel Farke’s side is competing with other clubs for his signature.

Trevoh Chalobah – The 27‑year‑old England defender has been negotiating with Chelsea. Chelsea have rejected two offers from Como, and the player still has three years left on his contract.

Yan Diomande – PSG have opened talks with RB Leipzig for the 19‑year‑old, who has indicated a preference to move to the French capital. Liverpool’s £86 million bid was rejected by Leipzig.

Harvey Elliott – Crystal Palace are monitoring the midfielder after a difficult loan spell at Aston Villa. Liverpool’s new manager, Andoni Iraola, has expressed a willingness to give the 23‑year‑old a fresh start.

Pervis Estupinan – Aston Villa are negotiating with AC Milan to bring the left‑back back to the Premier League. Milan signed him from Brighton for £17.5 million and are reportedly willing to let him go.

Enzo Fernandez – Chelsea’s Argentine midfielder is a free agent, and Xabi Alonso wants to keep him. A sale would require more than £100 million, and Real Madrid have ruled themselves out.

The window remains a whirlwind of activity, with clubs still looking to fine‑tune their squads. While some deals are already in the final stages, others are still in early discussions. The 1 September deadline will unleash a final wave of signings, and teams will need to act fast to secure the players they need.

The transfer market is a cornerstone of the Premier League’s global allure, and the summer of 2026 promises to be no different. Fans and analysts alike will be watching closely to see which clubs succeed in bringing in the talent they need to compete at the highest level.