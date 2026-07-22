Simi Valley Police Shoot Domestic Violence Suspect During Chase, Resulting in Fatal Crash

On the morning of July 21, a routine domestic‑violence call in Simi Valley spiraled into a tragic collision and a fatal shooting. 911 operators were alerted to an assault on the 2500 block of Dusan Street. Police arrived around 8:15 a.m., only to find the 37‑year‑old suspect already gone, fleeing the scene before officers could secure the area. Investigators later confirmed probable cause to arrest him for domestic battery and elder abuse.

When the suspect finally confronted the authorities, he was armed and warned that he would “shoot it out” if police were called. The situation escalated when officers tried to pull him over near the Simi Valley Town Center at 1:35 p.m. He broke the stop, accelerated, and a brief pursuit resumed on Dusan Street. The chase ended abruptly when his white pickup truck slammed into a police motorcycle on the same block. In response, officers fired multiple rounds at the vehicle, and the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. Thankfully, no officers sustained injuries.

A neighbor’s video captured the chaos: the truck racing toward the motorcycle, the impact, and a burst of gunfire. The footage also shows bullet holes in the windshield and a white sheet draped over a body on the ground. One witness recounted, “I was sitting in the house, heard a bunch of sirens and came outside to see… all of a sudden, I see this cop car come from down that street, swing around down Fitzgerald to the left, and then all of a sudden, all I heard was ‘pop, pop, pop, pop, pop.’ Then I grabbed my daughter, ran back inside, and as I was running back inside, I heard a few more pops.” Another resident, Kyra Ramirez, added, “It was really scary. I told my grandpa, ‘Get inside!’ When I saw the car coming down… it was all crazy.”

The victim was a long‑time neighborhood father, but police have not released his name. The Simi Valley Police Department and the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office will spearhead the criminal investigation, while the department’s Professional Standards Bureau will conduct a separate administrative inquiry. All officers involved are currently on administrative leave while the investigations unfold.

Simi Valley, home to 126,356 residents in Ventura County, sits 37 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles and is part of the Greater Los Angeles area. The city has built a reputation for community policing initiatives, a fact that underscores the shock of this incident. It also marks the second fatal shooting by Simi Valley officers in less than a month. Earlier in July, officers responded to a domestic‑violence call on Clover Street that ended with a 46‑year‑old man attempting to kill his wife.

The community’s reaction has been one of fear and sorrow. Residents of nearby homes expressed distress over the violent scene, and the department has urged anyone with information about the domestic‑violence incident or the events that followed to contact the Simi Valley Police Department Major Crimes Unit at (805) 583‑6950.

This episode highlights the peril that domestic‑violence cases can pose to law‑enforcement officers and the broader community. It also underscores the need for thorough investigations and transparent communication from police departments during high‑profile incidents. As the investigations proceed, the city and its residents await answers and a clearer understanding of what went wrong and how such tragedies can be prevented in the future.