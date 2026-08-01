Spider-Man: Brand New Day Breaks Friday Box-Office Record, Eyes Historic Opening Weekend

On Friday, July 31, 2026, the new Spider‑Man adventure exploded onto the box‑office scene, pulling in a staggering $168 million across 4,487 North American screens. The figure, which includes Thursday‑night previews, is the highest domestic Friday total ever earned by a theatrical release.

The preview haul was equally impressive. Thursday’s $72 million—made on a single night—surpassed the $60 million preview record set by Avengers: Endgame. In other words, the film’s first‑day buzz was as powerful as the biggest superhero launch in history.

Sony Pictures, Marvel Studios and Pascal Pictures are projecting a domestic opening weekend of $325 million for Brand New Day. That would slot the film as the second‑highest opening in U.S. history, trailing only Avengers: Endgame’s $357.1 million debut in 2019. Some analysts even suggest the new Spider‑Man could overtake that record, a possibility that gains weight when the film’s Friday haul already eclipses Endgame’s $156.7 million Friday take.

The story follows Tom Holland’s Peter Parker, who has traded the carefree teen days for the lonely, high‑stakes life of a full‑time Spider‑Man in New York City. Zendaya returns as MJ, while the supporting cast—Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal and Mark Ruffalo—add fresh layers to the familiar web‑slinging narrative. Destin Daniel Cretton directs, with a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. The production’s $225 million budget reflects a confidence in the franchise’s draw.

Critics have responded in kind. Rotten Tomatoes lists a 90 % approval rating, while audiences are even more enthusiastic, giving the film a 98 % score. The movie also earned an A CinemaScore from viewers—a rare feat for a superhero blockbuster.

The weekend’s lineup isn’t limited to Spider‑Man. Gregg Araki’s I Want Your Sex opened in 700 theaters and is expected to pull in roughly $675,000 for its opening weekend. Universal’s The Odyssey, a Christopher Nolan epic, is projected to earn $51 million in its second weekend, bringing its domestic total to $395 million. Pixar’s Toy Story 5 added $6.2 million, raising its domestic gross to $461 million. Illumination’s Minions & Monsters earned $5.6 million, bringing its domestic total to $168 million, while Disney’s live‑action Moana, starring Dwayne Johnson, added $5.3 million for a domestic total of $114 million.

With its record‑setting Friday and fan‑approved reception, Spider‑Man: Brand New Day is poised to become one of the biggest opening weekends in recent history. Sony’s projection of $325 million for the first three days suggests the film could soon surpass the domestic debut of Avengers: Endgame and challenge the record set by Spider‑Man: No Way Home. Studios will watch closely as they evaluate the continued viability of high‑budget superhero releases in today’s theatrical landscape.