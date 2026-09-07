U.S. Showcases Advanced Aircraft and Defense Technology at Egypts Second International Airshow

From the historic sands of El Alamein to the roar of jet engines, the 2026 Egypt International Airshow opened on September 8 at El Alamein International Airport, kicking off the event’s second edition. The three‑day spectacle will run through September 10, following a pre‑show conference on September 7 that set the stage for what was to become a showcase of global aerospace ambition.

More than 80 nations gathered, bringing together over 50 aircraft of every shape and purpose. The display was a mosaic of commercial jets, private planes, and high‑performance fighters, all under one Egyptian sky. At the heart of the event was the United States, whose participation underscored a deep‑rooted partnership with Egypt.

U.S. Air Forces Central confirmed that aircraft and personnel from the U.S. Air Force and the Texas Air National Guard would be on show. The fleet included the rugged C‑130J Super Hercules, the venerable C‑130H Hercules, the iconic A‑10 Thunderbolt II, the nimble F‑16 Fighting Falcon, and the formidable F‑15E Strike Eagle. Together, they illustrated a full spectrum of capabilities—from heavy cargo transport and tactical air‑to‑air defense to ground‑attack precision and close‑air support.

Beyond the aircraft, the U.S. opened a pavilion that will host more than 25 American companies. These firms—leaders in aerospace and defense innovation—represent commercial aviation, private jet manufacturing, aircraft production, and cutting‑edge aerospace technology. The pavilion is designed to deepen U.S.–Egypt ties across these intertwined sectors, offering a platform for future collaboration and trade.

"We are proud to participate," said Eric Gaudiosi, the U.S. Embassy’s Chargé d’Affaires ad interim. "Our presence reflects the depth of our partnership and the longstanding cooperation across aviation, aerospace, defense, space, and commercial sectors. We hope to build new partnerships and expand opportunities that benefit both countries." Gaudiosi’s remarks echoed the broader U.S. strategy of fostering regional stability through shared technological advancement.

The U.S. Embassy also supplied media contact details, noting that the AFCENT Public Affairs Office can be reached at afcent.public.affairs@us.af.mil for inquiries about U.S. personnel or the AFCENT Band.

Organized by Egypt’s Air Force and the Ministry of Defence, the show is a key component of the country’s ambition to become a hub for aerospace, defense, and space innovation. The Aerospace Future Technology Symposium on September 7 set the intellectual tone, drawing thought leaders and policymakers from around the world.

U.S. involvement is part of a broader effort to support the event’s second iteration. By showcasing cutting‑edge military and civilian technology, the United States aims to strengthen ties across the region. The presence of more than 50 aircraft—including U.S. fighters and transport planes—signals a commitment to multilateral cooperation and regional stability.

For those wanting a visual tour, imagery from the event is available through the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (DVIDS) EIAS page, which hosts photos and videos of the aircraft and displays.

In sum, the 2026 Egypt International Airshow shines a spotlight on the enduring defense partnership between Egypt and the United States. U.S. aircraft and personnel, a pavilion featuring 25+ American companies, and the U.S. Embassy’s active engagement all underscore a focus on military, commercial, and aerospace collaboration.

The show will continue through September 10, with U.S. participants and partners showcasing advanced aviation technology while forging new alliances across the Middle East and beyond.