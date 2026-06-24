From Long Beach Streets to Hip-Hop: Daz Dillinger Reflects on Growing Up During the Crack Epidemic

When the sun set over Long Beach in the mid‑1980s, the streets were already humming with a rhythm that was far from peaceful. For 13‑year‑old Delmar Drew Arnaud—known onstage as Daz Dillinger—those streets were a maze of neon signs, sirens, and the echo of a city unraveling under a crack epidemic.

Born in 1973, Daz grew up in a working‑class household that never ran out of hope, thanks to his mother’s relentless hustle. She juggled roles as a post‑office clerk, a schoolteacher, and even a songwriter, keeping the family afloat while the city around them was being reshaped by the surge of crack cocaine. The drug crisis turned Long Beach into a hotbed of crime and violence, and for many families, it meant a daily struggle to keep the lights on.

By the time Daz hit his early teens, the city’s east side was a patchwork of gang territories. He became affiliated with the Insane Crips, a local Crip faction that wielded influence and control over the neighborhood. The Insane Crips were no strangers to territorial disputes, and the crack boom only amplified the tension—firearms became more common, and confrontations grew fiercer. Daz recalls walking the block with a sense of both belonging and danger, his world split between the allure of gang loyalty and the looming threat of violence.

Yet amid the chaos, a different beat pulsed through the air. Daz found a refuge in music, starting as a park DJ. The role allowed him to stay connected to his community while carving out a creative outlet. He would spin records for neighborhood kids, feel the bass reverberate against brick walls, and, at the same time, grapple with the harsh economic realities that pushed him toward drug dealing as a means of survival.

The interview paints a vivid picture of this dual existence—street life and studio work—shaping Daz’s early artistic vision. He speaks candidly about the crack epidemic’s impact on Long Beach: a surge in violence, a rise in gun culture, and a community forced to adapt to new threats while holding onto its cultural roots. The neighborhood, he notes, transformed dramatically as more people turned to the drug trade and confrontations between rival gangs became a daily norm.

Looking back, Daz describes his upbringing as a crucible that forged resilience and a distinct artistic voice. The experience of navigating gang affiliation, drug‑driven violence, and the pursuit of music left an indelible mark on his career. It also underscores a broader narrative—how the 1980s crack epidemic reshaped urban America, leaving lasting effects on communities like Long Beach.

Today, Daz stands as a pillar of West Coast hip‑hop, with production credits for giants such as Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and Tupac Shakur. His story, as told in the interview, serves as a stark reminder of the challenges many faced during the crack era and illustrates how music can offer a lifeline amid hardship.

In a city that once felt like a battleground, Daz’s journey from the rough streets of Long Beach to the polished studios of the music industry reminds us that even in the darkest times, creativity can illuminate a path forward.