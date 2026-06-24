Illinois Rep. Janet Yang Rohr Introduces Bill to Revoke IHSA Flag Football Season Shortening

On Wednesday, State Representative Janet Yang Rohr of Naperville rolled out a fresh proposal in the Illinois General Assembly that aims to undo a recent move by the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) to cut the girls’ high‑school flag‑football regular season by a week. Titled HB 5799, the bill also seeks to broaden the state tackle‑football tournament by adding more playoff spots.

The IHSA’s change, announced in mid‑June, pushed the end of the girls’ flag‑football season back to October 17 and inserted a longer break between playoff games. Officials argued the tweak leaves the overall season length untouched, but it does reduce the number of regular‑season games student athletes can play.

Under Yang Rohr’s bill, the IHSA would need state approval before making any rule changes that negatively affect girls’ sports. Families, students and schools would receive a 30‑day window to submit comments, after which the IHSA would conduct a gender‑equity review and forward its findings to the Illinois State Board of Education. The legislation frames this as a step toward greater transparency and accountability in the association’s decision‑making.

The proposal has already attracted co‑sponsorship from Rep. Kam Buckner and Rep. Camille Lilly. Lilly said, “Girls flag football is one of the fastest‑growing sports in Illinois, and our young women deserve more opportunities, not fewer. HB 5799 ensures that when decisions are made that could reduce opportunities for girls, there is transparency, public input, and accountability.”

In response, the IHSA released a statement to NBC Chicago. The association said, “The IHSA has communicated with members of the Illinois General Assembly regarding the slight modification to the IHSA flag football calendar that was approved through our advisory committee and Board of Directors process. At this juncture, we have not had any direct communication with Representative Yang Rohr regarding her proposed legislation.” It added that the calendar adjustment does not change the overall season length and that the association welcomes dialogue with lawmakers.

Yang Rohr disputes the IHSA’s claim of sufficient communication. She said, “I sure hope they're not saying that as a threat to A.D.s and coaches, telling them not to launch programs because flag football has been the number one growing sport for girls in the United States.” She emphasized that the bill is intended to work collaboratively with stakeholders and that she is open to feedback.

The legislative proposal arrives amid growing criticism from coaches and players across the Chicago area, who argue that the IHSA’s decision signals a devaluation of girls’ sports. The IHSA cautions that altering its policies through legislation could create unintended consequences that might jeopardize existing programs and hinder the launch of new ones.

At present, the bill has been introduced but has not yet moved beyond the initial floor action. It will need to pass the House and Senate and receive the governor’s signature to become law. If enacted, it would formalize a requirement for state oversight of IHSA rule changes that affect girls’ athletics and could reshape how the association schedules and governs its flag‑football program.

For now, the debate centers on whether the IHSA’s internal processes are sufficient or whether state intervention is necessary to protect the interests of student athletes and schools. The outcome of the bill’s progression will determine whether the Illinois legislature will step in to oversee the association’s scheduling decisions.