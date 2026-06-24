XXL Magazine Announces 2025 Freshman Class, Featuring 12 Rising Hip-Hop Artists

XXL, the long‑running hip‑hop magazine, unveiled its 2025 Freshman Class on June 24, 2026. The list contains 12 artists who were chosen from 68 candidates. The Freshman program, launched in 2007, has become a key platform for spotting emerging talent in the rap world.

The 2025 class is a geographically diverse group. Long Beach’s Ray Vaughn, a lyricist signed to Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE), leads the California contingent. From Stockton, California, EBK Jaaybo earned the 10th‑spot award in the selection process. Gelo, a former professional basketball player from Chino Hills, California, has already released the single “Tweaker” and is signed to Def Jam.

Florida contributes two artists: Loe Shimmy of Pompano Beach and 1900Rugrat from West Palm Beach. Tennessee’s Samara Cyn, a native of Murfreesboro, represents the South. Chicago’s BabyChiefDoIt is the youngest member of the group. Georgia’s Lazer Dim 700, based in Cordele, brings a lo‑fi sound.

The East Coast is represented by Nino Paid of Landover, Maryland, and Eem Triplin of Johnstown, Pennsylvania. From the South, YTB Fatt hails from West Memphis, Arkansas, and Ian comes from Dallas, Texas.

The Freshman list is more than a roster; it is a historical record. Since its inception, the program has highlighted artists who later became household names. In 2010, J. Cole was named a Freshman and has since become one of the most successful rappers worldwide. The 2011 class included Kendrick Lamar, who went on to win a Pulitzer Prize for his album The Moon Was made of …, and Mac Miller, whose career was cut short by his death at 26.

Other alumni such as 21 Savage, J.I.D., Megan Thee Stallion, Jack Harlow, and Gunna illustrate the program’s reach across different styles and regions. To date, XXL has featured 194 Freshmen across 18 magazine covers.

The 2025 class reflects the magazine’s commitment to showcasing a wide range of talent. The artists come from varied backgrounds—some are fresh‑out‑of‑school lyricists, others are athletes turned rappers, and several have already built a following on streaming platforms. The selection process, which narrowed 68 candidates to 12, focuses on lyrical skill, originality, and potential for growth.

XXL’s Freshman platform continues to serve as a launchpad for new voices. By pairing emerging artists with established industry names—such as TDE’s Ray Vaughn and the basketball‑turned‑rapper Gelo—the magazine offers exposure that can translate into record deals, collaborations, and mainstream recognition.

The 2025 Freshman Class is now available for fans to explore through XXL’s website, social‑media channels, and a series of freestyle videos that preview each artist’s style. The list underscores the magazine’s ongoing role in shaping the next generation of hip‑hop talent.

As the industry evolves, XXL’s Freshman tradition remains a reliable indicator of rising stars. The 2025 cohort, with its mix of regional influences and varied musical approaches, exemplifies the diversity that continues to define contemporary rap.