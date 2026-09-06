Amazon Cargo Plane Overruns Miami Runway, Killing Five and Injuring Five

A thunderous roar echoed across Miami’s airport tarmac when a cargo Boeing 767‑300, operating for Amazon Air, skidded off the runway and plunged into the adjacent road, killing five people and injuring five others. The incident occurred on Sunday, September 6, 2026, around 2 p.m. local time.

The flight, designated 21 Air Flight 7598, had departed from Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and was traveling approximately 128 mph as it exited the runway, according to preliminary data from Flightradar24. Instead of coming to a stop, the aircraft burst through the threshold, struck several vehicles on the nearby road, and came to rest beyond the runway’s end.

Miami‑Dade Fire Rescue mobilized about 200 personnel to the scene. Teams conducted search‑and‑rescue operations, extinguished flames that erupted after the crash, and worked to secure the aircraft. A person trapped under a vehicle required extraction by specialized technical rescue teams, while hazardous‑materials units shut down the plane’s engine and contained a fuel leak.

The accident produced ten patients in total. Five were transported by ground to local hospitals, three were flown to a trauma center, and the remaining two received treatment at nearby facilities. The names of the deceased and injured have not yet been released.

Both the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Amazon issued statements confirming the incident. The FAA said, “21 Air Flight 7598 overran the runway after landing at Miami International Airport around 2 p.m. local time on Sunday, Sept. 6. The Boeing 767‑300 cargo aircraft departed from Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico.” Amazon’s spokesperson, Kelly Nantel, expressed sorrow: “We’re heartbroken to learn that five people lost their lives in today’s incident at Miami International Airport. Our deepest sympathies go out to the families, loved ones, and all those affected by this devastating loss.” 21 Air’s CEO, Keith Winters, added, “Our deepest condolences are with the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives. We are cooperating fully with the National Transportation Safety Board, the Federal Aviation Administration, and local authorities.”

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) announced that it is dispatching a team, led by Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy, to investigate the accident. The NTSB’s role is to determine the probable cause of aviation incidents and recommend safety improvements. The FAA will also conduct its own investigation in accordance with federal regulations.

Airport operations were temporarily halted following the crash. A ground stop was lifted roughly three hours later, with two of the four runways reopened for traffic. The incident has prompted a review of runway safety procedures at Miami International Airport and may influence future cargo flight operations in the region.

The investigation remains ongoing. As more information becomes available, authorities will update the public on the circumstances that led to the overrun and any contributing factors such as weather, aircraft performance, or runway conditions.