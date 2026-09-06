Hurricane Marie Brings Rain, High Surf, and Coastal Flooding to Los Angeles County

On Labor Day weekend, the Pacific’s restless temperament spilled over Southern California’s coastline, but the heart of Hurricane Marie stayed a good distance offshore. Still, the storm’s outer bands tugged moisture into Los Angeles County, drenching the region with rain, whipping up towering swells, and sending a trickle of flooding into streets and parks.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a detailed forecast early in the week. Most of the county was slated to receive between a quarter‑inch and an inch of rain as Marie’s remnants drifted across the Pacific. Mountain areas, where the air rises and cools, were expected to see the higher end of that range, while downtown Los Angeles was projected to get a touch less. The agency also flagged a 10‑15% chance of brief, localized thunderstorms, a reminder that even a distant storm can still throw a few surprise showers our way.

While the rainfall itself was not poised to trigger widespread flooding, the real headline‑grabber was the high‑surf advisory. The NWS warned that the entire Los Angeles coastline—from Carlsbad to Malibu to Santa Cruz—would be buffeted by powerful swells. Meteorologist David Gomberg told the public that the waves were already reaching 10‑foot heights at Zuma Beach, and most other beaches were experiencing 6‑ to 8‑foot waves. He cautioned that only seasoned surfers should brave the water, and he highlighted the ever‑present danger of rip currents and coastal flooding. The storm’s surf was already prompting rescues, a stark reminder that even recreational beachgoers can find themselves in peril.

Flooding was reported in several parts of the county. Early Sunday‑morning NWS bulletins described “flooding of lots, parks and roads with only isolated road closures.” A flood advisory remained in effect until 1 p.m. Sunday for west‑central Los Angeles County, including the Franklin and Palisades burn scars. The advisory warned that minor debris flows could occur in the recent burn scars, a nuance that underscores how fire‑damaged landscapes can behave differently when water arrives.

The Westside and western San Fernando Valley were expected to see minor flooding. Areas such as Malibu, Encino, Woodland Hills and Beverly Hills were mentioned in the forecast. Seal Beach had already experienced flooding on Saturday, with water inundating parking lots. The city’s Police Department closed its 8th Street and 10th Street beach parking lots until Wednesday because of elevated surf and coastal flooding.

Despite the storm’s core remaining hundreds of miles offshore, its effects were still felt across Southern California. Climate scientist Daniel Swain of UC noted that the rain would be “mainly beneficial,” adding that it did not pose a significant flood risk.

Hurricane Marie formed off the coast of Mexico on Tuesday. While models suggested the storm would likely head west and away from the coast, there was a slight possibility it could move north toward Southern California. The NWS confirmed that the storm’s impacts were due to its outer bands rather than a direct hit.

The weekend’s weather also coincided with a warm spell. Temperatures in Los Angeles were expected to climb into the mid‑90s by Wednesday and Thursday, before dropping back into the 80s the following weekend.

In summary, Los Angeles County experienced moderate rainfall, high surf, and localized flooding during the Labor Day weekend. While the storm’s core remained far offshore, its swells and moisture brought significant coastal hazards and a brief period of rain that was largely beneficial.

The NWS continues to monitor the situation, and residents are advised to stay updated on weather alerts and to heed local advisories about surf and flooding.