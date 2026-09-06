Three Killed in Fresno Plane Crash Near Sierra Sky Park

On Saturday, September 5, 2026, a single‑engine airplane plunged into a bluff overlooking the San Joaquin River near Sierra Sky Park airport in northwest Fresno. The crash claimed the lives of flight instructor Danna Eady, 41, and her two sons, Pavel, 10, and Remus, 13. Craig Eady, Danna’s husband, was rushed to a Fresno hospital in critical condition.

Emergency crews responded swiftly after a call came in at 1:50 p.m. By 2 p.m., firefighters, sheriff’s deputies, and other responders had reached the scene. The aircraft was already aflame, but the crew was able to extinguish the blaze before it threatened nearby homes, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

The wreckage revealed a fixed‑wing, single‑engine aircraft. While the pilot and two passengers died on impact, the pilot’s wife survived the crash and was transported for treatment. Danna’s other children, Lucien, 17, and Felicity, 18, were unharmed.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is leading the investigation, with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) also participating. Investigators are reviewing flight data, weather conditions, and the aircraft’s maintenance history to determine whether pilot error, mechanical failure, or other factors contributed to the tragedy.

Danna Eady was a beloved flight instructor at Reedley College and served as president of the local Experimental Aircraft Association chapter. Friends described her as a “bubbly, outgoing, free spirit” who enjoyed traveling, ice cream, and new experiences. Though she had only recently become a pilot, she had already accumulated thousands of flight hours and earned multiple ratings.

Nick Wilcox, owner of the Soar Paso flight school in Paso Robles, confirmed that the family was en route to an airshow when the accident occurred. Wilcox noted that Eady had flown with him on several occasions and had even taken his daughter on a flight.

In the wake of the loss, a SupportNow fundraising page was launched by family friend Julie Lovell. The page seeks to cover ongoing medical care for Craig Eady, household needs, and any unexpected expenses that may arise after the tragedy. Lovell emphasized that Craig’s care is expected to continue for at least the next six months.

Reedley College canceled flight science classes for the week following the crash and offered counseling services to students and staff. The local aviation community has expressed its grief, with former students and colleagues posting messages of support.

The incident is one of several small‑plane accidents that have drawn attention to aviation safety in the region. Sierra Sky Park airport, a hub for general aviation in Fresno, has hosted numerous airshows and flight training operations.

As the investigation unfolds, the NTSB will piece together the events that led to the crash. The findings are expected to shed light on whether pilot training, maintenance procedures, or other factors played a role, and may help prevent future accidents.

Today, Craig Eady remains in critical condition at a Fresno hospital. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office continues to secure the crash site and support the ongoing investigation. The tragedy has left the Fresno community in mourning and underscored the risks associated with small‑aircraft operations. The investigation will ultimately provide insights that could strengthen safety protocols for flight instructors and private pilots alike, while the community rallies to support the family affected by this devastating loss.