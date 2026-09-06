Anthropic Names Matt Clifford Managing Director of International Affairs

When the world of AI starts to feel like a game of chess, a new piece has just entered the board. On 2 September 2026, San Francisco‑based Anthropic announced that British entrepreneur Matt Clifford will take the helm as Managing Director of International Affairs, a role headquartered in London that will steer the company’s outreach to governments beyond North America.

Clifford is no stranger to the intersection of technology and policy. He co‑founded the startup accelerator Entrepreneurs First and chairs the UK’s Advanced Research and Invention Agency (ARIA). In 2023 he guided the UK Government’s preparatory work for the AI Safety Summit at Bletchley Park and helped shape the Frontier AI Task Force, later rebranded as the AI Safety Institute. His 2025 AI Opportunities Action Plan has already influenced how the UK thinks about AI’s potential.

In a LinkedIn post that set the tone for the announcement, Clifford reflected on his career: "I've spent the last few years working on some of the big questions that AI poses to governments and countries. It's clear that the decisions that will shape AI's impact shouldn't be made by any one actor – it will take industry, governments and civil society working together." He added that people worldwide want real agency over how AI is built and used.

Anthropic’s chief executive, Mariano‑Florentino "Tino" Cuéllar, welcomed the new hire in a LinkedIn note of his own. Cuéllar praised Clifford’s blend of tech‑building chops and policy savvy, saying it was the decisive factor in the decision. "Clifford will help the company engage with governments across the globe as countries make decisions about AI development and adoption," Cuéllar wrote.

Clifford will retain his chairmanship of ARIA and his role at Entrepreneurs First, stepping back from other commitments to focus on Anthropic. Reports confirm he will continue to lead ARIA, the publicly funded research and development agency that bankrolls high‑risk projects in fields such as AI, and remain involved with Entrepreneurs First.

The appointment joins a growing list of prominent British tech‑policy figures who have slipped into major AI labs. George Osborne now sits on OpenAI’s board, while Tom Blomfield and former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak have taken positions at Anthropic.

Anthropic, now valued at $965 billion after a May 2026 Series H funding round, has been broadening its global reach. Its flagship Claude model powers an online chatbot and API, and the company has partnered with Palantir to supply the model to U.S. federal agencies. Yet it also faces a dispute with the U.S. Department of Defense over the use of its models for military purposes.

Clifford’s arrival is expected to deepen Anthropic’s ties with governments that are tightening scrutiny on AI policy and regulation. His experience shaping the UK’s AI strategy and steering international summits equips him to navigate the complex terrain of AI governance.

While Anthropic has not yet outlined specific initiatives stemming from Clifford’s new role, the company’s move signals a clear intent: to play a more active part in global AI policy discussions.

This appointment underscores a broader trend in which AI firms recruit former policy advisers to bridge the gap between tech development and public regulation. With Clifford’s background, Anthropic appears poised to influence how governments shape AI’s future while staying true to its commitment to safety and responsible innovation.