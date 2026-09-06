Barbara Eden Cancels Cinecon Appearance, Cites Medication Side Effects

Barbara Eden, the 95‑year‑old actress best known for playing the title character in the 1960s sitcom I Dream of Jeannie, withdrew from the 62nd Cinecon Classic Film Festival in Los Angeles on September 5, 2026. The festival, which runs Labor Day weekend, had scheduled Eden to receive the Cinecon Legacy Award in person. Organizers announced on Facebook that she could not attend due to a “sudden illness.”

Eden clarified the situation on her Instagram account the following day. She explained that she had recently been prescribed a new medication and was experiencing side effects that made it unsafe for her to travel. The doctor advised her to stay home until the side effects were resolved. Eden said she was “okay” and expected a full recovery.

The festival’s statement echoed the actress’s own explanation. It noted that Eden was “deeply regretful” that she had to cancel at the last minute and that she had been looking forward to meeting fans and celebrating her career. Pat Boone, the singer and actor who co‑starred with Eden in the 1961 film All Hands on Deck, accepted the Legacy Award on her behalf.

Eden’s withdrawal came after a brief period of public concern. Fans had posted on social media, expressing worry after the festival organizers’ announcement of a sudden illness. In response, Eden’s Instagram post reassured followers that the issue was medication related, not a serious health crisis.

Cinecon, founded in 1964, is an annual film festival and fan convention that celebrates classic cinema. The 2026 event, held at the Landmark’s Nuart Theatre in Los Angeles, ran from September 3 to September 7. The festival has long been a gathering for film collectors, archivists, and enthusiasts, featuring screenings, panels, and celebrity appearances.

Eden’s career spans more than seven decades. She began her television career in the mid‑1950s and rose to prominence with I Dream of Jeannie, which aired from 1965 to 1970. After the sitcom, she appeared in a variety of dramatic roles and continued to perform in stage productions, television movies, and music recordings.

The decision to cancel her appearance was made at the last minute, according to the festival’s Facebook post. The organizers emphasized that Eden’s health was the priority and that they were grateful for her willingness to attend.

Eden’s Instagram update included a photo of herself with her husband, Jon Eicholtz, taken in April 2026. The image was shared to celebrate Easter and highlighted the actress’s continued vitality.

The festival’s organizers thanked fans for their understanding and reiterated that Eden would be present for future events once she had recovered. Pat Boone’s acceptance of the award on Eden’s behalf was noted as a gesture of respect for the actress’s legacy.

Eden’s brief absence from the festival has not been reported as a sign of long‑term health problems. She has stated that she expects to be “out and about” as soon as her doctor gives the go‑ahead.

In summary, Barbara Eden’s withdrawal from the 62nd Cinecon Classic Film Festival was due to medication side effects rather than a serious illness. The actress has reassured fans of her well‑being and plans to recover fully. Pat Boone accepted her Legacy Award on her behalf, and the festival organizers expressed gratitude for her understanding.

The event continues as scheduled, with other celebrity guests and film screenings planned for the remainder of the Labor Day weekend.