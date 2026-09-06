Health Secretary RFK Jr. Acknowledges Measles-Related Infant Death in Pennsylvania After Earlier Removal Request

In a move that caught many by surprise, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. finally confirmed that measles was the cause of death for a six‑week‑old infant in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, on September 4, 2026. The revelation came after months of silence and a coroner’s report that had quietly been posted to the public record.

The Lancaster County coroner, Stephen Diamantoni, had already ruled the infant’s death a measles‑related tragedy. The baby, who suffered from Amish lethal microcephaly—a rare genetic disorder—had been in palliative care since birth. Diamantoni noted that the underlying condition left the child especially vulnerable to severe illness once measles struck.

This is the first measles‑associated fatality in Pennsylvania in 35 years. Earlier in August, state health officials announced that two adults in the state had died after contracting measles—also the first deaths in decades. Those cases were tied to the largest measles outbreak in the United States, which has already produced more than 3,100 confirmed cases nationwide in 2026.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had not yet incorporated the Pennsylvania deaths into its national tally. CDC staff had accepted the state’s classification of the deaths as measles‑related, but the agency was still reviewing records and working on standardized criteria for declaring a death a measles case. In a twist, Secretary RFK Jr. had earlier asked CDC Director Erica Schwartz to remove references to the two Pennsylvania deaths from the national count, questioning whether measles had truly contributed to those fatalities.

Governor Josh Shapiro quickly criticized the Secretary’s request, calling it an interference with public‑health reporting. He urged the federal government to ensure the deaths were accurately reflected in national data. The CDC has since said it will update its national count as additional records are received and reviewed.

Measles is a highly contagious, vaccine‑preventable disease that can cause severe complications—especially in infants and people with weakened immune systems. The outbreak has highlighted gaps in vaccination coverage and underscored the importance of accurate public‑health reporting.

RFK Jr.’s acknowledgment marks a clear shift from his earlier public statements that questioned the link between measles and the reported deaths. His admission comes amid broader scrutiny of the federal health agency’s handling of the outbreak and its data transparency. Public trust in the CDC and in vaccine policy has been strained by conflicting messages from officials.

The CDC’s forthcoming updates will clarify how many deaths are officially classified as measles‑related and will inform future public‑health guidance. The agency’s criteria will likely include confirmation of measles infection, evidence of severe complications, and a review of underlying conditions that may have contributed to fatal outcomes.

This incident underscores the need for consistent, evidence‑based reporting during disease outbreaks. Accurate data are essential for allocating resources, guiding vaccination campaigns, and maintaining public confidence in health authorities.