USA Holds Off Italy in Tight 55-52 Victory to Secure Quarterfinal Spot at FIBA Womens World Cup

In a nail‑biter that kept fans on the edge of their seats, the U.S. edged Italy 55‑52 in a group‑stage showdown that felt like a rematch of the 2004‑2005 classic. The game, played on Sunday night at the Mercedes‑Benz Arena in Berlin, gave the Americans a flawless 2‑0 record and a coveted berth in the quarterfinals of the 2026 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup.

The Americans opened the game with an explosive first quarter, outscoring the Italians 19‑8 and leaping to an 11‑point cushion. That early surge seemed to set the tone, but Italy’s resilience shone through in the second half. The Italians clawed back, narrowing the deficit and even taking a three‑point lead midway through the fourth quarter. From that point on, the score hovered within a few points, with both sides trading baskets and neither willing to concede.

Italian guard Cecilia Zandalasini emerged as the team’s star, finishing with a double‑double of 14 points and seven rebounds. She was the highest‑scoring Italian and a key figure in the nation’s fight to stay in the game. On the American side, guard Jackie Young led the squad with 10 points and was the only U.S. player to shoot over 40 % from the field.

Shooting was a glaring concern for the U.S. team. The squad converted only one of 12 attempts from beyond the arc—an 8 % conversion rate—and posted an overall field‑goal percentage of 29 %. Despite those inefficiencies, the defense held Italy to 52 points, and the Americans’ rebounding and ball movement kept the contest tight.

The drama peaked in the final seconds. An Italian player launched a shot that looked poised to tie the game, but the ball fell short of the rim. Breanna Stewart snatched the ball from the air, sealing the win for the U.S. The play was reviewed on the court, but no foul was called, and the Americans held a narrow three‑point advantage as the buzzer rang.

The victory is particularly meaningful for Team USA, who entered the tournament as the four‑time defending champion. The win follows a 94‑61 triumph over China in the opening game on September 4, and with two wins in the group stage, the Americans are now set to face the winner of Group B in the quarterfinals.

The 2026 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup is the 20th edition of the quadrennial event and is being hosted by Germany for the second time. Sixteen teams compete in a format that has expanded from the previous edition, and the tournament runs from September 4 to 13 in Berlin. As the top seed, the United States is expected to advance deep into the competition.

Caitlin Clark, a key member of the roster, finished the game with a single point and did not record a field‑goal attempt—a stark contrast to her strong performances in the opener against China, where she posted a double‑double and contributed significantly to the team’s offense.

The match underscored the importance of defensive resilience and rebounding for the U.S. squad. While shooting efficiency fell below the team’s usual standards, the defense kept the Italians from gaining momentum. The coaching staff will likely focus on improving perimeter shooting in the coming games.

In short, Team USA’s 55‑52 win over Italy secured a spot in the quarterfinals of the 2026 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup. The game was marked by a dominant first quarter, a late Italian comeback, and a narrow finish that highlighted the tournament’s competitiveness. The United States will next face the winner of Group B in the quarterfinals—a matchup that will test the team’s ability to translate defensive strength into offensive efficiency.