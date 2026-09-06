On Monday, Chancellor John Heal Heil stepped onto the Westminster stage to lay out the first clues of Labour’s Autumn Budget, slated for 28 October 2026. He opened with a note of optimism, citing a recent lift in consumer and business confidence, before announcing a £150 million fund designed to spark growth in the north of England.

The fund will tap existing allocations at the British Business Bank, offering equity injections of £5 million to £15 million for the region’s most innovative and fast‑growing firms. Heal Heil said the money would target university spin‑outs and other ambitious businesses, with the dual aim of unlocking private investment and creating new jobs.

This pledge comes against a backdrop of tightening public finances. Borrowing costs have surged to an 18‑year high, with the 10‑year gilt yield now at 5.137 %. The Treasury is staring at multi‑billion‑pound gaps driven by higher borrowing costs and the need to fund rising defence spending.

In his speech, the chancellor reaffirmed his commitment to balancing the books—a point he echoed in his first Prime Minister’s Questions session on Wednesday. He acknowledged that Britain is “turning the corner” but emphasized that the next chapter of the country’s growth story will be written in more places.

Opposition voices were quick to challenge the plans. Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch demanded an explanation of how the government will manage the swelling debt, pointing out that borrowing rates are near a 28‑year high. Shadow chancellor Andrew Griffith warned that the proposals would do little to soothe hard‑working families and businesses worried about potential tax rises.

Liberal Democrat deputy leader Daisy Cooper dismissed the £150 million fund as having “barely shifted the dial on growth.” Reform UK’s economic spokesman, Robert Jenrick, branded the chancellor an “empty vessel” with no clear rescue plan.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies offered a more tempered view. Director Helen Miller cautioned that while the idea of growth in every postcode is appealing, achieving it will be difficult in practice. She added that it would be easier to see how the government could strengthen second and third cities than to drive growth across the entire country.

Heal Heil also touched on the broader context of the Iran war, which has added inflationary pressure to the economy. According to reports, the conflict has pushed oil prices higher and increased uncertainty in financial markets.

Despite the challenges, the chancellor framed the fund as part of a wider strategy to generate economic growth across the UK. He said the public investment would “unlock private investment, support our innovation economy, and create the new jobs our areas need.” The focus on the north aligns with the government’s ambition to spread prosperity beyond London.

The upcoming Budget will be the first major fiscal statement for the new Labour administration. It will feature a detailed economic and fiscal forecast from the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) and will address the government’s debt trajectory, inflation outlook, and spending priorities.

In short, Heal Heil’s Monday address set the stage for a cautious but optimistic Budget. The £150 million fund for the north of England is a concrete step toward regional growth, but it remains one element of a broader fiscal strategy that must contend with high borrowing costs, defence spending, and the economic impact of the Iran war.

The next phase will see the chancellor deliver the full Budget on 28 October, where he will outline how the government plans to balance the books while supporting growth and addressing the challenges highlighted in today’s speech.