IBM, Red Hat, and Palo Alto Networks Expand Project Lightwell to Speed Vulnerability Response

When the clock on cyber‑attacks ticks faster than the hands of patch‑release schedules, three industry titans are tightening the screws on the problem.

On June 24 2026, IBM, Red Hat, and Palo Alto Networks rolled out an expansion of Project Lightwell—a joint cybersecurity effort designed to shrink the gap between finding a software flaw and shoring up defenses.

The trio warned that artificial‑intelligence‑driven threat actors are turning weeks of discovery into minutes of exploitation. “AI has compressed the window between vulnerability discovery and exploit from weeks to minutes,” said Nikesh Arora, CEO and Chairman of Palo Alto Networks. “Traditional patching cannot keep pace.”

Project Lightwell now bundles three core capabilities: lightning‑fast vulnerability discovery, virtual patching, and software remediation. The partnership stitches Palo Alto Networks’ virtual‑patching engine into IBM’s and Red Hat’s existing framework, delivering network‑level protection while customers work on permanent fixes.

The strategy, dubbed a “shield‑and‑fix” workflow, works like this: Palo Alto Networks places a virtual patch at the network perimeter, blocking exploit traffic before it reaches vulnerable code. Meanwhile, Project Lightwell hands customers remediation code that can be tested and deployed in their own environments. The result is a safety net that keeps attackers at bay even before an official patch lands.

Virtual patching is a proven technique that intercepts malicious traffic at the network layer, essentially creating a temporary firewall around a vulnerable piece of software. By doing so, security teams can close the typical window that opens between a flaw’s discovery and the patch’s rollout across a sprawling enterprise.

Simultaneously, IBM has launched a new application‑security service that leverages advanced AI models from OpenAI. The service—operating inside what IBM calls a “security harness”—analyzes code, flags vulnerabilities, and assesses whether attackers could realistically exploit them. According to IBM’s Global Competency Leader for Application Security, Jayesh Kamat, the harness “goes beyond traditional code scanning by analyzing how vulnerabilities interact across applications.” Kamat added that the AI models can not only find flaws but also prove that those vulnerabilities can be exploited, providing a more comprehensive view of risk.

Beyond detection, IBM Security Services offers advisory expertise to help customers prioritize the most threatening vulnerabilities and to guide the deployment of protections and fixes across complex environments.

The expanded initiative is built to support a wide spectrum of software: from open‑source projects and commercial applications to operational‑technology systems and connected devices. By pairing rapid network‑level protection with actionable remediation, the partnership aims to shrink exposure to emerging threats and accelerate the response to newly discovered vulnerabilities.

At this stage, the collaboration is operational for customers who have already adopted Project Lightwell and Palo Alto Networks’ virtual‑patching solutions. IBM, Red Hat, and Palo Alto Networks continue to refine the integration and plan to roll out the offering to additional platforms and threat scenarios in the coming months.

In a landscape where the speed of attack is relentless, this tri‑company expansion marks a concrete step toward keeping defenders one move ahead of attackers, turning the tide on vulnerability response.